Dylan John Thomas: Young Glasgow artist on new single and 10k sell-out shows

Dylan John Thomas released his latest single ‘Up in the Air’ this week ahead of his sell-out shows at the Barrowlands next month

Dylan John Thomas today shares his new track ‘Up In The Air’ as the latest song to preview the January 26th release of his eagerly anticipated self-titled debut album. It comes as he prepares to embark upon his biggest UK headline tour to date which includes three sold-out shows at Glasgow’s Barrowland Ballroom.

All 10,000 tickets for the tour’s shows in Scotland sold-out months in advance with the rest of the tour now over 95% sold. Listen HERE.

Alternating between reflective acoustic and ska rave-up, ‘Up In The Air’ is guaranteed to ignite audiences at Dylan’s upcoming shows. As with the rest of the upcoming album, the track’s exuberant live energy is amplified by the backing of Dylan’s live band - Steve Liddle (bass), Cam Robinson (drums) and Liam Cassidy (keys) - with production from Rich Turvey (Blossoms, Courteneers) and of course, Dylan himself.

Dylan says, “A ska tune with a guitar lament - inspirations from The Specials and Madness with a folk verse that will be great to play live.”

Growing up in care in Glasgow, music was a lifeline to the young Dylan, helping make sense of the chaos around him and the emotions and thoughts churning inside. Hearing Johnny Cash’s ‘Ring of Fire’ on the soundtrack to the game ‘Tony Hawk’s Underground 2’ was the impetus for him to dig deeper into classic artists such as Simon & Garfunkel, The Beatles, Mark Knopfler and Lindsey Buckingham, and it wasn’t long before he was teaching himself guitar and writing songs.

It was a peaceful escape from the noisy environment around him, and the more he developed his writing skills, the more he was able to expose his emotions. Now he notes how some of his darkest lyrics often result in the most physical audience reactions.

Armed with a clutch of self-compositions, Dylan took to the streets of Glasgow. Rising at 5am each day, busking was a baptism of fire that enabled him to learn how to win people over and further sharpened his skills as a writer and performer. It was around this time he met Gerry Cinnamon, then himself still an aspiring songwriter running live nights in a local pub. Gerry took Dylan under his wing, bringing him on tour when Dylan was only 17 and offering something more than just being a musical mentor: friendship.

Step-by-step, Dylan became one of Scotland’s most hotly tipped talents and in-demand live performers, resulting in six sold-out Barrowland Ballroom headline shows after just two EPs. Dylan’s headline shows constantly grow in size with every tour and his popularity is rapidly spreading to the rest of the UK, as demonstrated by his packed tents at the recent Reading and Leeds Festivals, as well as big reactions at Glastonbury and TRNSMT.

He has also played shows with the likes of Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender, Courteeners, Stereophonics, Ocean Colour Scene and DMA’S; earned airplay at Radio 1, BBC Introducing, 6 Music and Radio X; and won the prestigious Breakthrough Artist of the Year accolade at the Scottish Music Awards.

Also featuring the recent singles ‘Rich Boy’ and ‘Yesterday Is Gone’, Dylan John Thomas’s self-titled debut album is available to pre-order or pre-save HERE. Album bundles from his official store includes a signed lyric sheet of the song ‘What I Need’ and exclusive white vinyl while Assai Records stock a limited, signed and hand-numbered turquoise vinyl obi edition of the album.