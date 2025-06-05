Watch as the Glasgow public name the acts they’d have on their dream TRNSMT line-up.

TRNSMT is set to take place from July 11 to 13 2025 at Glasgow Green in Glasgow, Scotland.

So far, the following acts confirmed to be performing at the festival are:

July 11 2025

Main Stage

50 Cent

The Script

Wet Leg

ScHoolboy Q

Jamie Webster

Twin Atlantic

Calum Bowie

King Tut's Stage

Confidence Man

The Royston Club

Good Neighbours

Tanner Adell

Arthur Hill

NOFUN!

BBC Introducing

Bemz

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

Cliffords

REDOLENT

Fourth Daughter

Becky Sikasa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Big Miz

Connor Coates

Frankie Elyse

La La

Marianne

Nimino

July 12 2025

Main Stage

Biffy Clyro

Fontaines D.C.

The Kooks

Inhaler

Sigrid

Wunderhorse

Alessi Rose

Lucia & The Best Boys

King Tut's Stage

Underworld

Jake Bugg

James Marriott

Biig Piig

Amble

Brogeal

HotWax

Chloe Qisha

BBC Introducing

Vlure

Chloe Slater

The Guest List

Welly

The Rooks

Fright Years

Alex Spencer

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Arielle Free

Dominique

Eva

Jaguar

HANÀ

Hayley Zalassi

July 13 2025

Main Stage

Snow Patrol

Gracie Abrams

JADE

Myles Smith

The Lathums

Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band

Tom Walker

Nieve Ella

King Tut's Stage

Shed Seven

Brooke Combe

Kyle Falconer

The K's

Nina Nesbitt

Rianne Downey

Kerr Mercer

Nxdia

BBC Introducing

Matilda Mann

Aaron Rowe

Nell Mescal

Ben Ellis

Dictator

Kuleeangee

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Beaux

Beth

Charlie Hedges

Jazzy

Kane Kirkpatrick

Sarah Story

The public on their dream TRNSMT line-ups

We headed out onto Buchanan Street to ask people who would be on their dream line-up.

One member of the public said they’d like to see Drake perform at TRNSMT, while another went for Kendrick Lamar.

One man said seeing Metallica would be cool, adding that he had just missed out on getting tickets for the band’s upcoming tour.

Another member of the public named Gerry Cinnamon, Jamie Webster and Kesha as acts he’d have on his dream line-up.

Gerry Cinnamon performs as he headlines day two of TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green on July 13. | Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Another man said the late Glasgow born musician Alex Harvey would be on his dream line-up. He said: “He [Alex Harvey] played at the first Knebworth and he blew away all the topliners because he was a combination of musical genius and also a touch of the theatrical, which made it even more interesting.

“Harvey came out of a period which you can't really recreate because he was a lot of menace, as well as a lot of humour, so I don't know if you get bands that could really come up with that and plus it was a strange mixture of rock and music hall almost.”

