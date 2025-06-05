TRNSMT Festival: Glasgow born “musical genius” and Grammy Award-winning rapper on public’s dream line-up

By Jessica Martin
Published 5th Jun 2025, 13:13 BST

Watch as the Glasgow public name the acts they’d have on their dream TRNSMT line-up.

TRNSMT is set to take place from July 11 to 13 2025 at Glasgow Green in Glasgow, Scotland.

So far, the following acts confirmed to be performing at the festival are:

July 11 2025

Main Stage

  • 50 Cent
  • The Script
  • Wet Leg
  • ScHoolboy Q
  • Jamie Webster
  • Twin Atlantic
  • Calum Bowie

King Tut's Stage

  • Confidence Man
  • The Royston Club
  • Good Neighbours
  • Tanner Adell
  • Arthur Hill
  • NOFUN!

BBC Introducing

  • Bemz
  • Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
  • Cliffords
  • REDOLENT
  • Fourth Daughter
  • Becky Sikasa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Big Miz
  • Connor Coates
  • Frankie Elyse
  • La La
  • Marianne
  • Nimino

July 12 2025

Main Stage

  • Biffy Clyro
  • Fontaines D.C.
  • The Kooks
  • Inhaler
  • Sigrid
  • Wunderhorse
  • Alessi Rose
  • Lucia & The Best Boys

King Tut's Stage

  • Underworld
  • Jake Bugg
  • James Marriott
  • Biig Piig
  • Amble
  • Brogeal
  • HotWax
  • Chloe Qisha

BBC Introducing

  • Vlure
  • Chloe Slater
  • The Guest List
  • Welly
  • The Rooks
  • Fright Years
  • Alex Spencer

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Arielle Free
  • Dominique
  • Eva
  • Jaguar
  • HANÀ
  • Hayley Zalassi

July 13 2025

Main Stage

  • Snow Patrol
  • Gracie Abrams
  • JADE
  • Myles Smith
  • The Lathums
  • Nathan Evans & The Saint Phnx Band
  • Tom Walker
  • Nieve Ella

King Tut's Stage

  • Shed Seven
  • Brooke Combe
  • Kyle Falconer
  • The K's
  • Nina Nesbitt
  • Rianne Downey
  • Kerr Mercer
  • Nxdia

BBC Introducing

  • Matilda Mann
  • Aaron Rowe
  • Nell Mescal
  • Ben Ellis
  • Dictator
  • Kuleeangee

Radio 1 Dance Stage

  • Beaux
  • Beth
  • Charlie Hedges
  • Jazzy
  • Kane Kirkpatrick
  • Sarah Story

The public on their dream TRNSMT line-ups

We headed out onto Buchanan Street to ask people who would be on their dream line-up.

One member of the public said they’d like to see Drake perform at TRNSMT, while another went for Kendrick Lamar.

One man said seeing Metallica would be cool, adding that he had just missed out on getting tickets for the band’s upcoming tour.

Another member of the public named Gerry Cinnamon, Jamie Webster and Kesha as acts he’d have on his dream line-up.

Gerry Cinnamon performs as he headlines day two of TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green on July 13.Gerry Cinnamon performs as he headlines day two of TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green on July 13.
Gerry Cinnamon performs as he headlines day two of TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green on July 13. | Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Another man said the late Glasgow born musician Alex Harvey would be on his dream line-up. He said: “He [Alex Harvey] played at the first Knebworth and he blew away all the topliners because he was a combination of musical genius and also a touch of the theatrical, which made it even more interesting.

“Harvey came out of a period which you can't really recreate because he was a lot of menace, as well as a lot of humour, so I don't know if you get bands that could really come up with that and plus it was a strange mixture of rock and music hall almost.”

