Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Everything you need to know about LCD Soundsystem playing at the Barrowlands during Summer 2024 - including tickets, timings, support, and more

LCD Soundsystem are set to play a three night run of gigs at the Barrowlands Ballroom in Glasgow this summer in June and July 2024.

LCD Soundsystem will play concerts at the Barras on Sunday, June 30, Monday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known for their albums the self-titled LCD Soundsystem, Sound of Silver, This is Happening, and most recently American Dreams - the 2000s band are currently thought to be working on a new album, though the release date is unconfirmed.

The latest tour sees the American band return to the UK hot off their “Kinda Tour” of North America.

LCD Soundsystem will be playing Glasgow later this year.

When do tickets go on sale for LCD Soundsystem at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow 2024?

Tickets for LCD Soundsytems gigs at the Barrowland Ballroom go on sale from Friday, May 24, at 10am.

Where can I buy tickets for LCD Soundsystem at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow in 2024?

You can buy tickets for LCD Soundsystem from Ticketmaster by clicking here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly - be wary of ticket resellers.

Where are LCD Soundsystem playing in Glasgow?

LCD Soundsystem will play 3 dates in a row all at the Barrowland Ballroom on the Gallowgate in Glasgow’s East End.

When are LCD Soundsystem coming to Glasgow?

LCD Soundsystem will play 3 dates in Glasgow at the Barrowland Ballrom on: Sunday, June 30, Monday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 1.

What age can people see LCD Soundsystem in Glasgow?

Only people over the age of 14 will be allowed into the gig. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a support band for LCD Soundsystem at Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom 2024?

There is currently at time of writing no confirmed support band for LCD Soundsystem at the Barrowland Ballroom.

What time do doors open at LCD Soundsystem in Glasgow?