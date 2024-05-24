LCD Soundsystem to play 3 shows in Glasgow this Summer - here's everything you need to know
LCD Soundsystem are set to play a three night run of gigs at the Barrowlands Ballroom in Glasgow this summer in June and July 2024.
LCD Soundsystem will play concerts at the Barras on Sunday, June 30, Monday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 2.
Known for their albums the self-titled LCD Soundsystem, Sound of Silver, This is Happening, and most recently American Dreams - the 2000s band are currently thought to be working on a new album, though the release date is unconfirmed.
The latest tour sees the American band return to the UK hot off their “Kinda Tour” of North America.
When do tickets go on sale for LCD Soundsystem at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow 2024?
Tickets for LCD Soundsytems gigs at the Barrowland Ballroom go on sale from Friday, May 24, at 10am.
Where can I buy tickets for LCD Soundsystem at the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow in 2024?
You can buy tickets for LCD Soundsystem from Ticketmaster by clicking here.
Tickets are expected to sell out quickly - be wary of ticket resellers.
Where are LCD Soundsystem playing in Glasgow?
LCD Soundsystem will play 3 dates in a row all at the Barrowland Ballroom on the Gallowgate in Glasgow’s East End.
When are LCD Soundsystem coming to Glasgow?
LCD Soundsystem will play 3 dates in Glasgow at the Barrowland Ballrom on: Sunday, June 30, Monday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 1.
What age can people see LCD Soundsystem in Glasgow?
Only people over the age of 14 will be allowed into the gig. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
Is there a support band for LCD Soundsystem at Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom 2024?
There is currently at time of writing no confirmed support band for LCD Soundsystem at the Barrowland Ballroom.
What time do doors open at LCD Soundsystem in Glasgow?
Doors open at 7pm - with the support band likely to begin playing around 8pm at the earliest, although set times have yet to be confirmed
