The Gathering: New two-venue music festival coming to East End later this month
A two-venue music festival is coming to the East End of Glasgow for the first time later this month.
Touted as a ‘live music showcase’ the event is designed to platform emerging artists from across Scotland on the big stage. Known as ‘The Gathering’ this is set to be one of their biggest events yet as they double their capacity with a second venue as they celebrate the second anniversary of the event.
This month the showcase will see some of Scotland’s hottest up-and-coming bands hosted at both BaAD and Saint Luke’s around Glasgow’s Gallowgate on April 27 from 6pm to 10:30pm.
The showcase event has been running in Glasgow and beyond since April 2022, launching its first event at the Drygate two years ago. This will be th 14th iteration of the live music event, which aims to platform artists who often sell-out smaller capacity venues, but have yet to make their debut on larger stages. There’s constant live music throughout, with gigs interluded by up-and-coming DJs to keep the energy going all night long.
The Gathering is put on by West of Scotland based company, B12 Entertainment.
B12 was founded by Gareth Gonnet, who speaking of the event said: ”I can’t wait for April 27 and believe that everyone who comes will experience a day to remember at two of the best venues in Glasgow. Of course, I’m biased but with 12 live bands and DJ sets in between to stop things from slowing down, all for the price of a Pizza, I believe we’re delivering high quality entertainment at great value.
“I genuinely believe that we’ve got some future superstars on the bill, so why not come and check them out before they blow up.
“As an emerging independent promoter, we believe it is important to offer something different from what’s already out there and I believe that we’ve achieved that with the Gathering. Our aim is to create a great show which people can walk away from with a smile on their face knowing they’ve discovered some stars of tomorrow whilst having a great time and not getting ripped off in the process.”
Other venues The Gathering has seen include: SWG3, Saint Luke’s, The Garage and Belgrave Music Hall Leeds.
Barrowlands Art and Design Line-up
- Strange Dimensions
- The Sankaras
- Callum Stewart
- Fog Bandits
- Dylan
- Winters & The Posterity
- Aim for Two
Saint Luke’s Line Up
- Resister
- One Nine Eight
- The Squints
- Idle Comets
- The Rants
- Slowdance
Maria Woodside is set to DJ at The Gathering - with more jockeys to be announced soon. You can buy tickets for the upcoming event by clicking here.
