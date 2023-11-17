We speak to Dylan John Thomas fans ahead of his sold-out Barrowlands show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dylan John Thomas, the singer-songwriter known for his catchy tunes that tell stories about young love and growing up in Glasgow, just completed three sold out shows at the Barrowland Ballroom as part of his most recent UK tour. On each of the nights droves of young fans lined the streets of the Gallowgate, stretching as far back as Saint Luke’s, while harmoniously chanting the lyrics to his most popular singles Jenna and Fever.

Ahead of his second hometown performance we visited the venue to speak to music lovers awaiting the set, all of whom were in high spirits anticipating their idol. The endeavour has been compiled into a video which can be watched above.

