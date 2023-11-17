Register
We speak to Dylan John Thomas fans ahead of his sold-out Barrowlands show

The Glaswegian singer-songwriter’s fans eagerly awaited the set.

By Kaitlin Wraight
Published 17th Nov 2023, 15:48 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 17:06 GMT
Dylan John Thomas, the singer-songwriter known for his catchy tunes that tell stories about young love and growing up in Glasgow, just completed three sold out shows at the Barrowland Ballroom as part of his most recent UK tour. On each of the nights droves of young fans lined the streets of the Gallowgate, stretching as far back as Saint Luke’s, while harmoniously chanting the lyrics to his most popular singles Jenna and Fever. 

Ahead of his second hometown performance we visited the venue to speak to music lovers awaiting the set, all of whom were in high spirits anticipating their idol. The endeavour has been compiled into a video which can be watched above. 

Thomas is set to release his self-titled debut album on 26 January 2024, which includes singles Jenna, Rich Boy and Feel the Fire. He will be playing Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom on 19 November - the penultimate date of the tour - while closing off at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy on 24 November. 

