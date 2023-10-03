Park Lane Market to make city centre debut this month

Park Lane Market will be in Glasgow city centre for one day only this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

VEGA, Glasgow’s premier sky-high entertainment destination, has announced an exciting new partnership with South Side community champions Park Lane Market to bring a local collaboration to the heart of the city.

This new dynamic partnership with VEGA aims to create a vibrant and diverse marketplace for guests to shop the best of local independent makers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The debut “Sip and Shop” event will combine style, community spirit, and top-notch hospitality and is scheduled to take place in VEGA on October 15, from 2pm until 6pm. DJ Snafu will be soundtracking the event and spinning soulful vinyl.

Most Popular

Guests at the Sip and Shop event will have the opportunity to discover a curated selection of products and crafts from ten inspiring local traders, all under one roof, and enjoy the best hospitality from VEGA’s exceptional team. VEGA, known for its commitment to excellence, cocktails and incredible views, will provide guests with an unparalleled hospitality experience, ensuring that shopping is as enjoyable as it is stylish.

Park Lane Market, a community-driven initiative dedicated to fostering creativity within Glasgow and promoting handcrafted artisan products, has a proven track record of organising popular markets in the South Side.

Their collaboration with VEGA aims to expand their reach and introduce their vibrant market ethos to the city centre and encourage people to shop local.

Shawlands Park Lane Market will come to the city centre for one day only, when it arrives at VEGA on October 15

Advertisement

Advertisement

From timeless, contemporary accessories and homeware, there will be a lot on offer for guests. Autumnal drinks will also be on the menu and visitors can enjoy everything from boujee cocktails to elevated coffees.

Lewis Andrew, Park Lane Market organiser, said: “We are thrilled to be able to collaborate with VEGA for the debut Sip and Shop event, and are excited to be able to bring a little bit of our Southside market into town.”