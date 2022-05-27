Pollok Park 10km will take place this summer at the iconic location.

With the nicer weather becoming increasingly common, it’s time to get outside.

There is no better way to get outside than running around the ‘trailiest 10km road event in Scotland’ at the iconic location of Pollok Park.

The women’s event is the perfect race for beginners and intermediate runners alike. Offering stunning scenery and an accurately measured course.

This is a great event for those looking for smaller events as there are just 500 running entries available.

Promoters say the event’s aim “is to promote you to run and feel comfortable within the park.”

Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd and 1st in age categories in the form of vouchers for their merchandise partner, Migo Sports.

So, when is the Pollock Park 10km run?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is the 10km race?

The running event is scheduled to take place on Sunday 5 June 2022.

The race will start at 9:30 am so participants are asked to arrive early.

How long is 10km in miles?

10km is the equivalent to 6.21371 miles.

Can I still enter the race?

Entry for the race is now closed. But that doesn’t mean you can’t go along and support the runners on what will no doubt be a great day.

How do I get to the race?

The nearest train station to the event is Pollokshaws West.

The park is served by multiple bus routes, you will be able to find details about the perfect transport for you at the Traveline Scotland website.

Where is the Race?

The event will be held at the iconic Pollok Park. The start and finish lines will be located by the National Trust managed Pollok House.

The route will take you on two loops across main paths, within the park.

Runners will be showcased the largest urban park in Europe, passing the newly refurbished Burrell Collection.

Will there be parking?

There is no parking within the park.

Where is Pollok Park?

This elegant stately home is set in the scenic Pollok Country Park on the outskirts of Glasgow.

According to the National Trust Scotland website Pollok House was ‘where it all began, back in 1931’ as the discussions for the founding of the National Trust for Scotland took place inside Pollok’s cedar-panelled smoking room.

Now the house is undoubtedly one of the grandest in our care.

How much is an entry?

The cost of entry for this event is £20. There may be some additional admin and delivery charges upon booking.

Every entry cost includes a chip timed race event, an official event medal, an Acord Trails face covering, snacks and water at the finish.

The cost also covers potential first aid, a fully accurately measured course and a donation to Glasgow Women’s Aid.