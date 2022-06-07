Kings of Leon will be touring the UK throughout the summer.

On the back of their latest album, Kings of Leon have announced a huge tour which includes a six city long UK leg.

The band released their eighth studio album When You See Yourself in 2021.

So, when will the band be coming to the UK?

Here’s everything you need to know about their upcoming tour.

(Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

When are Kings of Leon playing Glasgow?

The band will be playing the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 28 June 2022.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets for the show went on sale at 9:30am on Friday 24 September 2021.

Tickets are still available, however, most available are through resale.

You can purchase tickets from Ticketmaster . At the time of publishing prices started from £60.14, not including potential delivery and handling fees.

Where else in the UK are they playing?

King of Leon have announced dates for venues across the whole of the UK.

The band will be performing in the following cities:

13 June 2022 – Birmingham

14 June 2022 – Leeds

28 June 2022 – Glasgow

29 June 2022 – Newcastle

1 July 2022 – London

5 July 2022 – Manchester

What will the setlist be?

The tour has yet to commence therefore access to the setlist the band may play has been limited.

As the tour is in support of their newest album When You See Yourself, fans will no doubt hear many tracks from it.

Setlist.fm released a setlist from one of the bands most recent shows which may give fans a better idea of what they can expect when they attend the Glasgow show.

This setlist comes from the band’s show on 22 May 2022 in Valle VFG, Guadalajara, Mexico:

Crawl

Taper Jean Girl

Waste a Moment

The Bucket

Revelry

Manhattan

Time In Disguise

Radioactive

Find Me

On Call

Pyro

Closer

King of the Rodeo

Molly’s Chambers

Echoing

Mary

Knocked Up

Use Somebody

Fans

Back Down South

The Bandit

Sex On Fire

Who is the support act?

It’s been confirmed that Inhaler and The Snuts will be opening for the band on the UK leg of their tour.

Inhaler will be opening for the band at their Birmingham and Manchester shows. Whereas The Snuts will be opening for the band in Glasgow, Newcastle and London.

Who are Kings of Leon?

Kings of Leon released thei newest album When You See Yourself in 2021, and this year they are able to head back to the UK. They will play in Newcastle on June 29. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kings of Leon are an american band that was formed in 1999 by brothers Caleb, Jared and Nathan Followill with cousin Matthew Followill.

Kings of Leon achieved initial success in the United Kingdom with nine Top 40 singles, two BRIT Awards in 2008.

All three of the band’s albums at the time peaked in the top five of the UK Albums Chart. Their third album, Because of the Times, also reached the number one spot.

The band achieved worldwide success with their album Only by the Night which was released in September 2008. This album spawned some of their most popular songs such as Sex on Fire and Use Somebody.

The album was their first Platinum-selling album in the United States, and was also the best-selling album of 2008 in Australia, being certified platinum nine times

Throughout their career the band have released eight studio albums, one live album, and five EP’s, all of which have spawned over 26 singles.

Their releases have continuously seen great success. Most recently, their eighth studio album, When You See Yourself, was released on March 5, 2021.