With the first school break almost upon us, there’s plenty to keep the kids entertained in Glasgow.

When is the February half term?

The February mid-term break runs from Monday 14 February to Wednesday 16 February, with pupils returning on Thursday 17 February.

Keeping the kids happy can seem like a daunting task for parents during school holidays, but we’ve picked out 10 things happening across the city that will keep the whole family entertained.

Continental Circus Berlin

Continental Circus Berlin is coming to Glasgow.

The team behind the Moscow State Circus and Circus Extreme is bringing this array of popular circus acts, music and plenty of energy to the city. Enjoy acts including motorbikes inside the ‘Globe of Death’ and a heart-stopping high wire act.

When? Everyday until Sunday, 20th February

Where? Silverburn Shopping Centre, (Green Car Park)

What to expect: An international production packed full of comedy, daredevils, dancing and aerial acts in an extravaganza bringing together some of the greatest circus performers to the UK.

How much are tickets? Kids’ tickets start from £10 and adult ones start from £12. Buy via Ticketmaster here .

Sing 2

The sequel to the 2016 smash-hit animated film is back with the ever-optimistic and ambitious koala, Buster Moon, and his all-star cast of performers as they try desperately to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them on stage.

When? Ongoing.

Where? Your local cinema.

What to expect: Spectacular hit songs, dancing and the vocal talents from some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

How much are tickets? Check with your local cinema.

Powering The Future

The Glasgow Science Centre is holding this free half-term pop-up event after a successful one in 2021. Taking over the former Disney store, families will be welcomed to discover how electricity and fuels are created and how to be smarter about energy consumption.

When? Saturday, 12th to Wednesday, 16th February,

Where? St Enoch Centre.

What to expect: Kids can build their own wind turbine and discover ‘what’s behind the socket’ with dynamic games and puzzle exhibitions exploring renewable energies. Suitable for all ages.

How much are tickets? Free to attend.

Love Your Woodland

Our woodland areas are home to an array of plants and animals, sometimes even housing endangered and fragile native wildlife. So, in the spirit of the most romantic month of the year, families across Glasgow are being encouraged to spend the day outdoors and fall in love with their local woodland.

When? Wednesday, 16th February, 2pm to 4pm.

Where? Castlemilk Park.

What to expect: Marshmallow-roasting, arts and crafts and learning about the animals that live in the park. There will also be food and lots more. If you want to hang around before or after the event, there’s also a stunning waterfall and other picturesque scenes to take in.

How much are tickets? Free to attend.

The Greatest Showman Sing-A-Long

Get the half-term break off to a roaring start by cheering on Hugh Jackman and the rest of the cast of the 2017 smash-hit musical film in the greatest way possible - with on-screen lyrics so audiences can join in as loudly as they want.

When? Sunday, 13th February

Where? King’s Theatre.

What to expect: A live host will be on hand to teach families dance moves and instruct them how to use their interactive prop bags. Fancy dress is encouraged as is full audience participation.

How much are tickets? Prices start from £16.50. Buy at atgtickets.com.

YO! Sushi

Escape the stress of the kitchen during the school break and whisk the whole family off to your local YO! restaurant for a kids-eat-free deal. The perfect lunchtime or dinner treat in between days out.

When? Weekdays until Friday, 25th February

Where? All YO! restaurants.

What to expect: Pick any main, a side of edamame beans and drink from the kids’ meal deal menu and get it completely free with a £10 adult spend.

Calling for Rain

Following COP26, Tramway’s main gallery brings this new film for children and young people by Cambodian artist Khvay Samnang. It’s being shown as part of an immersive exhibition centred around the environment, incorporating sculpture and photography, including masks woven from forest vines worn by performers in the film.

When? From Tuesdays to Sundays until 27th March.

Where? Tramway.

What to expect: Follow the story of Reamar with a cast of animal spirits who are trying to navigate their way through the effects of climate change.

How much are tickets? Free to attend.

Treasure Trails

Treasure Trails turn leisurely walks into exciting escapades for the whole family. Explore Glasgow’s most well-known landmarks while following a series of creative clues to lead you closer to cracking an elusive secret code and saving the day.

When? Ongoing.

Where? Choose from five trails exploring either Glasgow’s hidden backstreets, the Merchant City, Glasgow Cathedral or two West End routes.

What to expect: Young detectives and budding spies step into a captivating challenge that combines clues and fascinating stories for anyone with a sense of adventure.

How much are tickets? Trail booklets are £9.99. Click here for all the details.

Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Glasgow's Kelvingrove Museum, which is one of Scotland's most popular free attractions, has now reopened. It's still free but timeslots do need to be booked in advance.

A firm favourite with both locals and visitors, experience the stunning architecture, a family friendly atmosphere as well as a changing programme of temporary exhibitions and displays.

When? Regular opening hours, seven days a week.

Where? Argyle Street.

What to expect: Explore 22 galleries and discover everything from art to animals, Ancient Egypt to Charles Rennie Mackintosh and so much more. All the rooms are arranged so that they’re easy to follow. A ‘mini museum’ caters for under-fives while there’s also an activity trail for families.

How much are tickets? Free to attend.

Creation Station

This drama group in the East End has been created specially for eight to 11-year-olds and the workshops are artist-led, fun and creative. They have been designed to develop skills and confidence and take place every Monday. The centre also holds music classes on Tuesdays.

When? Monday, 14th February, 5pm-6.30pm.

Where? Platform, 1000 Westerhouse Road.

What to expect: A playful group full of energy, humour and imagination. In the past, the kids have made live shows, films, music videos, visual art and songs.