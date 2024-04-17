Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SWG3 is set to host a new series of daytime summer sessions in their outdoors yard across May and June.

From all-day terrace parties with DJs and acts from across the electronic spectrum performing on the venue’s Acid Bar Terrace, to a beloved outdoor market popping up, a renowned urban art festival and a brand new festival of musical discovery all set to transform the outdoor space into a must visit destination. The series kicks off with SWG3’s annual Yardworks Festival on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 May, where global and local urban artists descend upon the full SWG3 complex to paint murals in real time, and crowds come from across the globe to witness the action alongside kids’ activities, creative workshops, exhibitions, market traders and street food, drink and DJs.

The artwork from the festival will then be kept up for five weeks, with a range of events taking place amongst it all - with every Saturday programmed with different outdoor music events, and Park Lane Market, Second Hand Wonderland and Mini Manoeuvres taking over every Sunday.

On Saturday May 11, SWG3 teams up with indie trailblazers Tenement TV for the first ever Houses Festival, a brand new multi-genre music festival celebrating grassroots and emergent talent. With a line-up including Voodoos, Slix, PSweatpants, Dillon Squire and many more, artists will be spread across indoor and outdoor spaces at this all-day event, encouraging people to discover their new favourite act.

Every Sunday from Sunday May 12 to Sunday June 9, beloved southside pop-up Park Lane Markets take up a five-week residency, with over 40 traders offering everything from artwork and clothing, to beauty products, food, houseplants and much more, as well as family disco Mini Manoeuvres and pre-loved treasure trove Second Hand Wonderland.

SWG3 have a line-up chocked full of outdoor and indoor events coming this summer

For the four electronic music sessions, the yard will take on a block party vibe, with renowned DJs and the best of local talent performing on the Acid Bar Terrace, as audiences gather amongst urban art created at Yardworks Festival, enjoying outdoor seating, a covered marquee area, and street food vendors. With a programme including R&B Lovers on Sat 18 May, Planet Peach on Sat 25 May, Chaos in the CBD on Sat 1 June, and SHÈN Glasgow with Franky Wah and John Digweed on Sat 8 June, there’s something for every electronic music fan across genres from R&B, rap and trap to house and trance.