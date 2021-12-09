5 things to do in Glasgow this weekend - Nathan Evans, Cinderella and more

Despite Christmas being just round the corner, there are still lots of events on in Glasgow this weekend.

And, for those not ready to get festive, there are non-Christmassy options, from live music to shows.

Here are 5 things to do in Glasgow this weekend.

Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed

The hit podcast from Chris and Rosie Ramsay is at the OVO Hydro on Friday evening. Similar to their weekly podcast, the couple will be talking about life, relationships, arguments and everything in between.

Tickets can be purchased on the SEC website .

Aladdin

Gary: Tank Commander stars in this popular Christmas panto at the SEC Armadillo from Saturday. Expect all the usual boos and hisses, audience interaction and stunning costumes, as well as some 3D effects.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster .

Cinderella 2: I Married a Numpty

The popular Oran Mor panto season has returned with this follow up to the classic. Cinders is now making an escape from her Prince Kelvie after life in the palace turned out to be pure murder. Expect a more sassy and Glaswegian take on the usual Christmas pantos.

Find tickets on the Oran Mor website .

Dr Feelgood

The legendary English rock band will be performing at King Tut’s - 50 years after the group was formed. Dr Feelgood will be hitting the stage on Friday, with doors opening at 8.30pm.

Find tickets on the King Tut’s website .

Nathan Evans

And for those who want something a little different, two days later King Tut’s will be hosting singer and social media sensation Nathan Evans, whose sea shanties have made him a star.