Christmas market opens at Glasgow Fort

The Christmas market at Glasgow Fort has opened.

What’s happening? Christmas officially arrived at Glasgow Fort this weekend (20 November) with the return of its popular Christmas market and announcement of other seasonal celebrations taking place throughout the festive period.

When does the Christmas market run until? Visitors to Glasgow Fort will be able to enjoy the popular Christmas market, which runs until Wednesday 29 December.

What to expect: There’s something for everyone, including a German-style swing grill for the foodies, personalised tree decorations, fun rides and a firepit ideal for toasting marshmallows.

Christmas music: On Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 November and Saturday 11 December, a selection of choirs and brass bands will be treating audiences to their favourite festive songs.

Santa visit: As well as the Christmas market and music, festive characters will be popping up at the centre to sprinkle some Christmas cheer for three ‘Santa Saturdays’ in December. Starting on Saturday 4 December. Santa and his chief elf, Twinkle, will be greeting Christmas shoppers, singing Christmas tunes and listening to Christmas wishes.

And to top it all off, later opening hours mean visitors can keep enjoying the festivities into the evenings.

Charity donation: Throughout the festive season Glasgow Fort visitors will be able to make contactless donations to the centre’s chosen charity, Glasgow’s Spirit of Christmas, at the giant Giving Box, located in front of Argos.

Glasgow’s Spirit of Christmas brings the magic of Christmas to local children affected by hardship or living in poverty.

Glasgow Fort Christmas opening times: Glasgow Fort is open from 9am – 10pm on weekdays, 9am – 8pm on Saturdays and 10am – 7pm on Sundays. There will be special extended opening hours from 9am-midnight from 20th – 23rd December.

Parking: Free parking is available as usual and shoppers are being encouraged to visit outside of peak times if they can, with quieter times usually before 11am on weekdays.

Phil Goodman, centre director at Glasgow Fort, said: “Christmas was a difficult time for many last year, so we want to do what we can to help make this year extra special. We’re excited to have a range of activities and festive characters to help visitors get into the Christmas spirit.”