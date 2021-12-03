Comedy takeover tour for charity coming to Glasgow

Charity Human Appeal is bringing its winter Comedy Takeover to Glasgow.

For the 6th year running, the Manchester-based charity’s much-loved comedy tour will be running from December 16-31, with a line-up of the nation’s best comics, all to raise money for the Winter Emergency Appeal.

The tour will take place in Glasgow, Leeds, Bradford, Manchester, Blackburn, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leicester, London, Croydon, Ilford, Luton and Slough, with Covid-19 guidelines in place.

Who is taking part?

Comics on the bill this winter include Ali Official, star and writer of hit series Muzlamic (BBC), judge of the BBC New Comedy Awards and presenter of the BBC’s Being British Bangladeshi. Aatif Nawaz, Ali’s Muzlamic co-star and co-writer, joins Ali on what will be his 5th consecutive Human Appeal Comedy Tour.

Omar Regan, a veteran US comedian and actor with a huge fan base in the UK, Australia, South Africa, the Middle East, is also on the line-up.

Ola Labib is known for her infectious charm, edgy comedy material and wry humour. Ola’s mission to smash stereotypes has made her the toast of the nation’s hottest venues, including The Comedy Store, Hot Water and The Frog and Bucket and many more.

Jeremy McLellan, honoured as a New Face of Comedy at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, is a regular face on Human Appeal’s UK Comedy Tour thanks to his high energy and rib-tickling jokes, and completes this year’s comic team.

What is the Winter Emergency Appeal?

Human Appeal’s Winter Emergency Appeal funds the NGO’s work across ten countries, helping 90,000 people to stay warm during the coldest months of the year, providing winter clothing, shelter reinforcements and heating, and food parcels. The campaign also supports long-term solutions to humanitarian crises worldwide including access to water, healthcare, permanent housing and farming, and support for street housing and orphans.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are now available on the Human Appeal website . Grab £7 early bird tickets now, only available for a limited time.

When and where is the Glasgow show?