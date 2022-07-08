Edinburgh Fringe Festival will once again take over the city of Edinburgh this August.

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival will return to the city of Edinburgh for its 75th anniversary this summer.

The festival is known for bringing an array of artists to Edinburgh throughout the month of August.

After a cancellation in 2020, and a reduced sized event in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic the 2022 festival is set to be the same scale as the pre-pandemic events with thousands of performances set to take place.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe will celebrate its 75th anniversary in August. Picture: Neil Hanna

So, how can I get tickets to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming events.

When is the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022?

The Fringe will take place from 05 August and will run all the way until 29 August 2022.

Where are the Edinburgh Fringe Festival venues?

According to the Edinburgh Fringe official website there are 239 different venues that will be hosting fringe performances across the city this year. From basement bars to libraries there is something for everyone.

The majority of Fringe locations are found in the Old Town, however there will be shows taking place on Princes Street, and Haymarket as well as areas further out of the city like Leith.

As well as official venues, the Fringe festival is known for bringing some of the best street performers to the city too.

Simply take a walk around the picturesque streets of Edinburgh and you’re bound to come across some stellar entertainment.

You can find out more about the venues taking part in the fringe this year by heading to the official map on the Edinburgh Fringe website.

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets are still available for multiple shows across the festival.

You can find tickets for your preferred show by searching on the Edinburgh Fringe Festival website and buying tickets via their website .

What is the Edinburgh Fringe programme for 2022?

You can find a full breakdown of performances taking place at the official programme on the Edinburgh Fringe website.

How can I get to Edinbrugh from Glasgow?

By Bus

If you’re getting the bus to Glasgow your best bet is going to the Buchanan Bus Station in Glasgow.

You can catch the Citylink 900 bus which offers frequent services. The official timetable can be found on the Citylink website.

By Train

You can catch frequent trains from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley and Edinburgh Haymarket.

Train times may be affected by delays to the volume of travellers and staff shortages so it is best to keep up to date via the Scotrail website.

What is the Edinburgh Fringe Festival?

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the world’s largest arts festival which brings together an array of comedy, music and other performances from around the globe.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe has become a world-leading celebration of arts and culture, surpassed only by the Olympics and the World Cup in terms of global ticketed events.

The festival was first established in 1947 as an alternative to the Edinburgh International Festival.