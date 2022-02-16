Tickets are now on sale for the postponed Glasgow Whisky Festival.

What’s happening? The Glasgow Whisky Festival was due to go ahead this month, but has been moved to February 2022. Tickets are now on sale, for those that don’t already have them.

Where is the Glasgow Whisky Festival being held? The Whisky Festival will be at Hampden Park on 19 February 2022.

How much are tickets? £40 and available on Tickets Scotland.

What to expect: There are two sessions to choose from, 12-4pm and 5-9pm, both showcasing whiskies from Scotland and around the world. Plus whisky-related gifts and food will also feature on the day.

Food bank donation: The Glasgow Whisky Festival is taking donations for Drumchapel food bank and hosting a raffle to raise funds.

Raffle prizes include five pairs of tickets for next year’s festival. There are no raffle tickets, to be eligible to win attendees must bring along an item or items from the list of food needed at the food bank. Find out more here.

The team said: “As we fast approach that time of year when everyone has a bit too much to eat and drink, we wanted to do something to help those whose lives are far from merry. Given that we welcome hundreds to our festival every year we wanted to do something charitable while we’ve got you all together to celebrate whisky.