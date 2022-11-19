American comedian Tim Heidecker, one part of renowned comedy duo Tim and Eric, is coming to Glasgow for a stand-up / live music set - here’s how to get tickets.

On November 18 acclaimed American comedian, writer, and musician, Tim Heidecker announced details of the first UK tour of his hugely successful ‘No More Bullshit’ stand-up show - as well as live music from The Very Good Band - presenting a two-act evening of his comedy and music in Glasgow.

Following on from a mammoth USA summer tour that saw him perform his show across more than 30 dates. Heidecker now brings this experience to the UK in March 2023, with stops in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield, Nottingham, Brighton, Bristol and Glasgow - as well as Dublin, Oslo, and Sweden.

The tour announcement is accompanied by the release today of his Live EP ‘Boulder’, containing four tracks captured during his August show at Boulder Theatre in Boulder, Colorado. The performance is live and untouched, and gives a window into the energy and musicality on stage every night of the USA tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets on sale now, from Tim’s website.

You can stream and buy the Live in Boulder EP here.

What will feature in the new tour?

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Tim Heidecker said: "It’s been over five years since I’ve been to the UK and I’m so excited to bring my No More Bullshit/Very Good Band Show across the pond! This summer’s US tour was one of the most fun and fulfilling experiences of my life, and now me and the Very Good Band get to do it again with you!”

Since 2016, Tim Heidecker has chronicled the annals of adulthood on a series of supreme singer-songwriter albums. The crushing devastation of divorce and the existential malaise of middle-age, the minutiae of home ownership and the ritual of family vacation, child rearing and global warming: Heidecker has handled it all with humor and heart. With ‘High School’ he turns to new inspirations, mining a pivotal lodestar of human development — that’s right, High School.

Heidecker’s “An Evening with Tim Heidecker” stand up special has prompted publications like Vulture to dub him “the poet laureate of delusional assholes.”

Truly, the “Tim Heidecker” of stand-up comedy is the epitome of a “‘truth-telling’ comic with none of the Jonatalent, but all of the narcissism and aggression” (Vulture). The second half of the show features Heidecker, the songwriter, musician and performer.

This is Tim Heidecker without the quotes around his name, a representation of a talented and prolific songwriter who never eschews his natural inclination towards humor, but where there’s always something deeper and more real for listeners to sink their teeth into. Heidecker (guitar, vocals) and the Very Good Band, Vic Berger (keys), Josh Adams (drums), Eliana Athayde (bass, vocals) and Catfish Connor (lead guitar, pedal steel), will play songs from the entire Tim Heidecker catalog.

What’s the full tour line-up?

March 16 - The Brudenell, Leeds

March 17 - New Century, Manchester

March 19 - The Mill, Birmingham

March 20 - Riverside, Newcastle

March 21 - The Leadmill, Sheffield

March 23 - Chalk, Brighton

March 24 - Hackney Earth, London

March 26 - Trinity, Bristol

March 27 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

March 28 - The Garage, Glasgow

March 30 - Vicar Street, Dublin

April 1 - Parkteatret, Oslo

April 2 - Debaser Strand, Stockholm

April 3 - Hotel Cecil, Copenhagen