The top floor city centre restaurant and bar has loads on this summer!

Summer has officially landed in Glasgow and city-centre spot VEGA has announced a jam-packed roster of events and activities.

Celebrate the long awaited Scottish sunshine with an exclusive ‘Britney Vs Beyonce brunch’, summer speed dating and more at Glasgow’s city centre top floor bar and restaurant.

Whether you want to unwind with delicious cocktails, take the family bowling or ‘Run The World’ with your besties to Beyonce’s biggest hits, VEGA has everything you need for a good time this summer.

VEGA’s Britney Vs Beyonce Brunch Project

Taking place Saturday June 17 from 12-4pm, VEGA’s Britney Vs Beyonce Brunch will celebrate two of the best back catalogues in the business, in partnership with Quiz Clothing.

For £39pp, guests can enjoy Glasgow’s tastiest brunch dishes whilst singing along to four hours worth of cult classics from everyone’s favourite icons.

Tickets include welcome snacks, two refreshing Malibu cocktails, one brunch main meal and a half bottle of prosecco per person from VEGA’s special ‘Build Your Own’ bellini stations.

Guests can dine out on Huevos Rancheros, French Toast and Crispy Bacon, or opt for VEGA’s classic Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Waffles.

Plus with an exclusive pop-up Quiz Clothing summer store and Instagrammable floral moments throughout the day, it’s the perfect day out for any Beyonce and Britney fans!

Sound like your cup of tea? You can bag tickets via vegaglasgow.com.

VEGA have a whole swathe of events planned for the summer

Summer Lovin’ with VEGA’s speed dating

Ready for a summer romance? VEGA is partnering with Original Dating to take speed dating to new heights this spring.

Taking place June 21 for £20pp, VEGA will host a speed dating pop-up event for the over 40s where guests can meet up to 15 dates in one night, with each date lasting just four minutes.

With a guaranteed equal ratio of males to females, guests can get to know each other in a relaxed setting in VEGA’s stunning private room.

The following day, guests can select their matches on the Original Dating app - ‘yes’ ‘no’ or ‘friend’ - and by 5pm find out who they’ve matched with and be off on a real life date in no time!

VEGA takes over the entire seventh floor of YOTEL Glasgow, with neon-lit décor, a ten-pin bowling alley and its very own immersive disco lift.

Put Networking ‘In The Mix’ at VEGA!

VEGA is taking co-working to new heights with the launch of an exciting new programme of career focused events and offers.

Introducing Work @ VEGA ‘In The Mix’ in partnership with Chivas Regal. Next up on Tuesday June 27 and taking place on the last Tuesday of every month.

A new generation of networking without any of the awkward handshakes or forced small talk. This new monthly afterwork event promises fun and new connections, ‘minus the cringe factor.’

The event includes a live DJ, a career tarot reading, Chivas Regal cocktails, and a ‘Disco Elevator Pitch Competition.’