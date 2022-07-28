You Me At Six will hit the road again in 2023.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You Me At Six will be hitting the road once again at the beginning of 2023.

To celebrate the release of their brand new album Truth Decay, expected to release early next year, the band will embark on a six date tour nationwide.

The band recently released their first single from their upcoming album Truth Decay (Photo: Twitter/@youmeatsix)

So, when will You Me At Six be returning to Glasgow?

Here’s everything you need to know about their 2023 tour

When will You Me At Six come to Glasgow?

You Me At Six are scheduled to performan at Barrowlands in Glasgow on Friday 3 February 2023.

Will there be presale tickets available?

Tickets for all of the February 2023 tour dates will be available through a LiveNation presale from 10am on Thursday 28 July 2022.

Fans can register for presale through the official LiveNation website.

When do tickets go on general sale?

General sale tickets for the Glasgow show will be available from 10am on Friday 29 July 2022.

General sale tickets will also on sale through LiveNation.

1 February - Pavilions, Plymouth

3 February - Barrowlands, Glasgow

6 February - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

9 February - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

10 February - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11 February - Alexandra Palace, London

What is the possible setlist?

The tour will be in support of the band’s most recent album titled Truth Decay which is scheduled for release in early 2023, so fans can no doubt expect to hear the brand new songs.

Information surrounding the setlist for the upcoming tour is limited however setlist.fm have released the band’s setlist from their show at 2000 Trees Festival earlier this year to give fans somewhat of an idea of what to expect.

The following setlist was played:

Loverboy

Lived a Lie

Reckless

Give

Bite My Tongue

What’s It Like

Room to Breathe

Take on the World

SUCKAPUNCH

Beautiful Way

Underdog

Who will be the support acts?

You Me At Six will hit the road with not two, but three support acts to open for them on their February UK shows.

The band will be joined by Waterparks with singer and guitarist Awsten Knight, guitarist Geoff Wigington and drummer Otto Wood

Maine, with singer, guitarist and pianist John O’Callaghan, guitarists Jared Monaco and Kennedy Brock, bassist Garrett Nickelsen and drummer Patrick Kirch, will also be joining the line-up of opening acts.

Bears in Trees with singer Callum Litchfield, guitarist Nick Peters, bassist Iain Gillespie and drummer George Berry

Who are You Me At Six?

You Me At Six are an English rock band from Weybridge, Surrey. The band first formed in 2004, and the name for the group originated as an abbreviation.

The band currently consists of lead singer Josh Franceschi, guitarists Max Helyer and Chris Miller, bassist Matt Barnes and drummer Daniel Flint.

The group achieved initial success in 2008 with the release of their debut album, Take Off Your Colours, which included the singles Save It for the Bedroom, Finders Keepers and Kiss and Tell.

Their second single Finders Keepers peaked at number 33 on the UK Singles Chart and Kiss and Tell peaked at number 42.

Throughout their career the band have released seven albums, and have an eighth one expected to drop in 2023. This albums include: Take Off Your Colours (2008), Hold Me Down (2010), Sinners Never Sleep (2011), Cavalier Youth (2014), Night People (2017),VI (2018), Suckapunch (2021), andTruth Decay (2023).