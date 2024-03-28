4 . Luma Tower

Formerly a lightbulb factory, the design for the building is based off an art-deco headquarters for Luma in Sweden built in the 1930’s. This replica sits in Govan, built in 1938 it was the peak era for Art Deco architecture - the glass lighthouse-like structure was actually used to test lightbulbs above their brightness level to see how resilient they were. The tests would be extremely bright and would project massive beams of lights from the panoramic bay windows. After it’s lifespan as a factory, it was used for a range of purposes, including as a caravan showroom, before being restored from dereliction in the 90’s and transformed into housing.