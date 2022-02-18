Storm Eunice has brought snow to Glasgow.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for Glasgow from now until 6pm tonight (18 February), with snow falling overnight and steadily this morning.

But has this caused schools in Glasgow to close? Here’s how to check and everything you need to know.

Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

What Glasgow schools are closed?

All schools remain open, according to the council website.

How to check if you child’s school is closed

Glasgow City Council has this advice: “Any decision to close a school for whatever reason is always taken as a last resort.

“For this reason, we are not always able to give very much warning before the decision to close a school is taken, however, we will aim to communicate a school closure as quickly and effectively as we can via the following communication channels:

School text message to parents and carers

Glasgow City Council twitter feed @GlasgowCC

Multiple closures during periods of extreme weather will be communicated on our news pages

What’s the weather forecast for the weekend?

This evening is expected to be dry, making way for some frost. Sleet and snow will spread into southern areas later in the evening.

Temperatures will be cold and are expected to hit lows of -1°C.

Friday will bring sleet and snow for most of the morning before drying up in the afternoon. Temperatures are not expected to hit above 4°C.

Saturday will be mainly dry with bright spells throughout the day and light winds. Sunday will have rain in the morning that will develop into blustery showers.