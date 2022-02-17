With Storm Eunice on the horizon the Met Office has warned that Glasgow can expect major travel disruptions. Here’s everything you need to know.

Storm Eunice is expected to arrive tomorrow (February 18), bringing with it weather warnings of strong winds and snow.

The Met Office has currently issued a yellow warning from 3am to 6pm, warning that the conditions may cause major travel disruptions for many people across the region.

The travel disruptions cover all transportation from road closures, to rail and flight disruptions - but what flights are expected to be disrupted at Glasgow Airport?

Will flights be cancelled from Glasgow Airport?

No cancellations have been announced just yet, however, Storm Eunice is not set to hit until 3am on 18 February.

How do I check if my flight is cancelled?

Glasgow Airport currently advises that you check with your airline directly on their website or by phone to get updates on whether your flight has been cancelled or not.

However, there are other ways to check your flights on sites such as FightRadar.

Can planes fly in storms?

Yes they can, however it is dependent on the aircraft. Each plane will have it’s own limitations and will be able to handle some weather conditions better than others.

According to Skyscanner, the weather conditions can create difficult circumstances when it comes to taking off and landing.

They state on their website: “take-off and landing are the only times during a flight when high winds can result in flight delays - most every flight deals with high winds at some point during its climb or descent”.

It adds: “With this in mind, horizontal winds (also known as “crosswinds”) in excess of 30-35 kts (about 34-40 mph) are generally prohibitive of take-off and landing.”

When is Storm Eunice set to hit Glasgow?

There is a yellow weather warning for wind and snow currently in place for Glasgow from 3am to 6pm on Friday 18 February.

This evening is expected to be dry, making way for some frost. Sleet and snow will spread into southern areas later in the evening.

Temperatures will be cold and are expected to hit lows of -1°C.

Friday will bring sleet and snow for most of the morning before drying up in the afternoon. Temperatures are not expected to hit above 4°C.

Saturday will be mainly dry with bright spells throughout the day and light winds. Sunday will have rain in the morning that will develop into blustery showers.

Monday will be dry and windy for most of the day with early showers in the morning.

What does a yellow warning from the Met Office mean?

The Met Office have three types of weather warnings, yellow, amber and red.

Yellow is the most common and can vary in severity. They are usually issued when weather conditions will cause some disruption to travel, and cause low level impacts.