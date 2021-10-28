Covid 19: Only one quarter of people in some Glasgow areas are vaccinated

Up to three quarters of people in some neighbourhoods in Glasgow and Edinburgh are not fully vaccinated, new figures from Public Health Scotland suggest.

People with weakened immune systems may be offered a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, so the booster would be their fourth jag. (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The data, published by the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (SPICe), is described as “useful” but coming with “some health warnings”, as the figures may be influenced by high student populations changing their home and term time addresses.

The report will be discussed by the Covid-19 recovery committee on Thursday. It shows vaccine uptake for neighbourhood, or “intermediate zone”, which has not previously been available from Public Health Scotland.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lack of precision in the data highlights the lack of information around vaccine uptake in Scotland, the report concludes.

It shows that at of October 3, some areas of Glasgow and Edinburgh had a two-dose Covid vaccine take-up rate of less than 30 per cent.

Glasgow City Centre East had an uptake of 26 per cent, while Finnieston and Kelvinhaugh was at 27 per cent.

Meanwhile the figure was 29 per cent in Edinburgh’s Canongate, Southside and Dumbiedykes, and 30 per cent in the Old Town, Princes Street and Leith Street.

In both areas of Glasgow, it is estimated that around 14 per cent of the population are students, while in the Edinburgh areas this is nine per cent.

The majority of the neighbourhoods where uptake was recorded as below 50 per cent are in Edinburgh and Glasgow, alongside some in Fife, Dundee, and Aberdeen.

More recently, the report shows that as of October 25, Glasgow was the area with the lowest two dose uptake, at 79 per cent.

This was 80 per cent in Aberdeen and Dundee, and 81 per cent in Edinburgh.

Uptake was highest in East Dunbartonshire, at 96 per cent.

Lothian and Glasgow health boards both said they are working hard to get vaccine uptake as high as possible.

A spokesperson for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said: “As the largest health board in Scotland, we have the largest population to vaccinate.