Glasgow is the second biggest Covid-19 hotspot in Europe, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to its most recent data, only Lanarkshire has a higher Covid rate than the Greater Glasgow and Clyde NHS board area.

The information shows a huge spike in cases.

Glasgow came ahead of Kosovo, Montenegro and Israel, rounding off the top five areas with the highest rates.