The gritters are back out in force in Glasgow this week - so here’s our list of the best (and worst) gritter names in and around the city

For 17 years now, Scotland has been naming its gritters that salt our cities streets - in those years we’ve come up with hundreds of hilarious, terrible, and cringe-worthy names for the fleet - and we thought with the snowy weather this would be the best time to celebrate the best (and worst) of gritter names in and around Glasgow.

The naming of each gritter started back in 2006, when school children were asked to come up with funny names for the vehicles. Each year, names are submitted to the operating companies who operate the road network on behalf of Transport Scotland.

Scotland’s winter fleet is comprised of over 150 vehicles - ranging from huge 32-tonne eight wheeler spreaders to fast-track tractors fitted with ploughs or snow blowers capable of shifting over 600 tonnes of snow in an hour. While many gritters are unnamed, most of the fleet have their own unique name.

At the end of last year we reported on how the service decides which roads to grit in Glasgow - you can check out that article here on GlasgowWorld.

Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie is just one of many Scottish-inspired names given to our fleet of gritters.

Without further adieu, here’s our list of our favourite gritter names in and around Glasgow, guaranteed to make you smile, groan, or sigh - maybe even all at once.

Slippy McGritty is currently on the slip roads near Bargeddie

is currently on the slip roads near Bargeddie Charles Rennie Mackinslush is currently parked up in Govanhill

is currently parked up in Govanhill Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie is parked up in the depot nearby his pal Charles

is parked up in the depot nearby his pal Charles Buzz Iceclear is chilling out over in the Paisley depot

is chilling out over in the Paisley depot Creedence Clear-Road Survival making it’s way through Langbank down Greenock Road

making it’s way through Langbank down Greenock Road On Her Majesty’s Slippery Surface is making it’s way north through Beith right now

is making it’s way north through Beith right now Troon Raker is keeping the streets of Troon slip-proof as we speak

is keeping the streets of Troon slip-proof as we speak Nearby in Prestwick Skid Vicious is salting the roads

is salting the roads William Wall-ice is currently in Moodiesburn

is currently in Moodiesburn Mrs McGritter is parked up in the depot nearby in Moodiesburn too

These next couple of gritters are nowhere near Glasgow, but we thought we’d include some that were too good not to mention!

Over in Edinburgh they’ve got Snow Connery

While up in Inverkeithing they’ve got Sled Zepplin

In Perth they have Gritly Come Dancing

Also in Perth they’ve got Caramelt Wafer too

too In Dundee the streets are salted by I came, I thaw, I conquered

Inverness have Gangsta Granny Gritter

Parked up in Inverness, there’s Gonnae Snow Dae That