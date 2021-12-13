Looking to support local businesses this Christmas?

Here we take a look at gifts from independent Glasgow businesses for everyone on your list this Christmas. From whisky and gin to beauty products and books there’s something for all, and all budgets, this Christmas.

Christmas gift hampers, wine and panettone from Eusebi Deli

Eusebi’s, has extended its product offering to include Dolce & Gabbana’s newest designer wine and festive panettone.

As the exclusive Scottish stockist of the wine, which is the creation of the iconic Italian fashion house and Sicilian winemaker, Donnafugata, customers can now purchase ‘Isolano’ as well as a variety of other unique bottles, either via the Eusebi website or at the venue on Park Road.

Isolano can be purchased from Eusebi’s for £40 per bottle, and with accompanying colourful box and packaging, it would make the perfect Christmas gift for a wine lover.

Customers can add panettone, the traditional Italian Christmas treat, created by Dolce & Gabbana in partnership with Fiasconaro, which is one of Italy’s best-known bakers of panettone.

Gift hampers are also available to purchase from Eusebi’s this Christmas, including the ‘Amalfi Christmas’ box, which comprises truffles and panettone flavoured with Limoncello, citrus Italian jam and a bottle of Limoncello.

Other boxes available include the ‘Italian Festive Breakfast’ with everything you need to replicate the first meal of the day, Italian-style, as well as the ‘Dolci Christmas’, which includes a selection of traditional festive Italian treats, or opt for the ‘Italian Goddess’, including extra-special chocolate and black cherry panettone, hazelnut hand wrapped cookies and a bottle of prosecco.

For more information, please visit the Eusebi Deli website.

Personalised Glasgow Distillery 1770 whisky

This Christmas you can design your own bottle of Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Choose between two award-winning single malts: Glasgow 1770 The Original, our fresh and fruity signature single malt; or Glasgow 1770 Peated, our rich and smoky single malt.

The personalisation process is simple, just head online and enter the text you wish to be printed on the bottle label - this is limited to 30 characters.

Then enter the text you wish to be printed on the gift carton label, limited to 25 characters. Each of these messages can be different and totally unique to you.

Priced at £49, find out more here.

VIEVE by Jamie Genevieve makeup

The social media star launched her own makeup line last year, and a pop up store, in Glasgow’s Princes Square earlier this year.

There’s everything from lipsticks, powder highlighters and lip liner as well as Joie de Vieve apparel. For star appeal, we think the Glossy Muse Lip Kit, £48, will make for a great gift this Christmas.

Find out more and buy here.

A book from an independent book shop

Glasgow has a fair few independent book shops, all which need support after the lockdowns and as Amazon continues to dominate.

Christmas is also a great time for new releases, from autobiographies to cook books, kids’ books and fiction.

We recommend popping into Hyndland Books, Caledonia Books, Voltaire and Rousseau and Aye Aye Books to pick up a new book or voucher for friends and family this Christmas.

Glaswegin

This award-winning gin is distilled in Glasgow and is ‘inspired by the no-nonsense style of the city of Glasgow and its people.’

The original gin, a London dry style (£39), has been joined by a raspberry and rhubarb flavour (£35) and for Christmas, you can decorate the table with Glaswegin crackers, which contain a 5cl bottle of original or flavoured gin (£6). Find out more here.

King’s Inch whisky

Courageous Spirits, who are known for their Glaswegin, released their first single malt whisky in November.

Named after the old imperial measurement of an inch, and a forgotten island in the Clyde, the team say that King’s Inch is Glaswegian through and through, with the spirit described as full of style and character.

It’s priced at £45 and available online and at The Good Spirits Co.

Stobcross whisky

Another one for whisky fans as the Clydeside Distillery released their first whisky earlier this year. Stobcross is a four year old Lowland Single Malt that has been matured in American and European oak casks.

The whisky now available to purchase from the distillery shop and website and is priced at £45.

Crossbill gin

Crossbill gin and gin school is located in the Barras and has seen huge success since opening in the city in 2017.

Named after the indigenous bird that can only be found in the ancient forests of Scotland, Crossbill gin claims to be the only gin distillery to use 100 per cent Scottish juniper and rosehip.

Their dry gin, £38, is an ideal gift for gin fans that love a traditional style but for something really special, the Crossbill 200 (£90) is made using wild Highland juniper hand-picked from a single specimen bush that is c. 200 years old. Find out more and buy here.

Gift card to local restaurants

After a rough almost two years of lockdowns and Covid restrictions, one of the best ways to support your local restaurants and bars is to buy a gift card.

Number 16 Byres Road, The Ivy, Miller and Carter, 1051 Great Western Road, The Citizen, Cafe Andaluz, Gamba, Amore and Browns are just a few available to buy online.

Visit West End also has a gift card available to support local west end businesses. Find out more here.

Gie it Laldy Scottish mugs

For the avid tea or coffee fan, why not buy a mug that says it all from Glasgow company Gie it Laldy?

Famous for their ‘Yer Da Sells Avon’ mug, other slogans include Auld Yin, Bolt Ya Rocket, Bletherin Skite and A Can See It Far Enough - all £10. They also have a 2022 calendar. Find out more and buy here.

Dear Green coffee

One for the coffee lovers is a bag of Glasgow’s own Dear Green coffee. Not only does it taste great, the company has B Corp status which means it’s ethically sound as well.

Dear Green was founded by Lisa Lawson when she became frustrated by how staff, producers, customers and the environment were treated by the industry.

Coffee bags start from around £6 and there’s a subscription service for £49. Find out more here.

Bare Bones chocolate

Handcrafted in Glasgow, Bare Bones chocolate is a bean to bar chocolate company created Cameron and Lara.

Their chocolate bars, priced from £6.50, come in a range of flavours from extra dark to salted and milk and the simple packaging reflects the company’s ethos. They also do bags of decadent hot chocolate. Find out more here.

Shearer candles

There’s always someone that’d appreciate a good smelly candle at Christmas, and Shearer Candles have a huge range of scents available in candles, sprays and diffusers.

The company founders, Mr Shearer and Mr Harvey, initially worked in the Candleriggs area before opening a factory on the city outskirts over 120 years ago.

Triple wick candles are from £20 and there’s an entire Christmas range.

Finnieston Clothing

Made to last, the clothes and accessories at Finnieston Clothing are inspired by Glasgow’s industrial past.

There’s everything from beanie hats to coats, jumpers and t-shirts. We love the Dazzle scarf, £75. Find out more and buy here.

Rapscallion Soda DIY box

Picture: Rapscallion

Specialist soft drink manufacturer Rapscallion Soda have a DIY kit for fans of their cans.

Customers can select up to four Rapscallion Soda flavours to add to a box for delivery, for £33