If you’re struggling to find new festive books this year, look no further than Phantom the Ginger Mog and the Crumpy Christmas Eve.

GlasgowWorld spoke exclusively to Mandy Sinclair and Kirsty Johnson, lifelong friends who wrote and illustrated the book together.

The two have been best friends since high school, and as they both worked in creative industries, they always wanted to collaborate together but never had the opportunity.

It wasn’t until they were awarded a Scots Language Publication Grant from the Scottish Book Trust in 2021 that they finally had the opportunity to work together.

Kirsty is a traditional Scottish fiddle music instructor, and has been a keen writer and rhymer. So writing rhyming stories in Scots for a children’s book was a natural progression.

Mandy Sinclair has been an illustrator for a few years. Illustrating many books, and said she ‘always enjoyed’ running illustration workshops for children throughout her career.

Mandy, who illustrated the book, said: “We have tried a few ideas over the past few years, but our real opportunity came this year when we were awarded a Scots Language Publication Grant from the Scottish Book Trust.

“This enabled us to publish, via our imprint - Wee Stoorie Press - Phantom the ginger mog and the Crumpy Christmas Eve”.

The Wee Stoorie Press is their own independent imprint which focuses on ‘crackin wee stories for bairns’ in which they hope to publish more children’s books, and hopefully more adventures with Phantom.

The book has been such a success that it has landed at the top of the Scottish Book Trust’s 12 books for Christmas list this year and continues to receive great reviews.

The creators of Phantom shared an exclusive inside look and blurb with us too:

“Phantom the ginger mog is heading out for a wander on a chilly Christmas Eve… what will he see – and what will he eat?”

“Venturing through the pine trees and snow, he stumbles upon a beautiful Yuletide scene, eats lots of tasty Christmas food, and even gets offered a lift home from Santa and his reindeer!”

“With bright illustrations that sparkle with Christmas cheer, you and your little ones will love this festive Scots story.”

You can find out more about Phantom, their creators and more potential projects on their Instagram page. They also have exclusive an read through of the book, and plan to do more