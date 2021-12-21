Best Christmas restaurant menus in Glasgow

Who doesn’t love a cosy Christmas meal with all the trimmings? Succulent turkey, roasted potatoes (crisp on the outside, soft on the inside) king-sized Yorkshire puddings - it’s heaven on a dish.

One minor, minor problem. It’s a hassle. The mental arithmetic required to work out the timings gives you a throbbing headache, smoke starts to rise out of the oven envelope the room, the smoke alarm starts flashing and screeching, and you accidentally drop the turkey in the dish-filled sink basin, giving the meat a distinct lemon dishwasher liquid flavour (the last bit once happened to us).

Thankfully, Glasgow’s restaurants are at hand to give you the best Christmas food... and without the pain and suffering usually required.

A number of Glasgow’s eateries have launched festive menus in the run up to Christmas. Here are just some of the best.

The Bothy - 11 Ruthven Lane

This hidden-away highlight in Glasgow’s West End food scene is offering some delightful festive packages.

What’s on the menu?

Highland estate venison tenderloin and turkey wellington both make the menu. Those who want something a little lighter can choose between Loch Fyne salmon and braised king oyster. The trimmings sound delicious - honey-roast heirloom carrots, confit potato and auruga caviar, baked fig and chanterelles are among the options.

Any sprouts?

The turkey comes with sprouts and pancetta in chestnut butter - sounds so good even a dedicated sprout hater might want to give them a go.

Fanny Trollopes - 1066 Argyle Street

This iconic Finnieston restaurant is living up to its reputation as one of Glasgow’s best fine dining establishments with a yummy-sounding Christmas menu.

What’s on the menu?

The team at Fanny Trollopes are not skimping on the options front. Poached blanquette of turkey, slow-roast feather blade of beef, pan-seared duck breast, grilled sea bass, smoked haddock, and cumin-spiced pumpkin and roast pepper curry all make the menu. The biggest challenge is going to be picking.

Will they make me eat sprouts?

Only those picking the turkey will have to suffer the pain of eating sprouts.

Roastit Bubbly Jocks - 450 Dumbarton Road

The popular West End bistro is offering its Christmas grub from just £20 per person.

What’s on the menu?

There’s the traditional favourite - albeit given the Roastit Bubbly Jocks treatment: roast Ayrshire turkey, chipolatas, bacon, roast potatoes, sage stuffing and gravy. Those who fancy something a little different can choose meals such as pan seared guinea fowled breast with crispy gnocchi, chicken supreme, or even a filo parcel.

Any sprouts in sight?

The wise team at Roastit Bubbly Jocks do not seem to be offering sprouts.

Number 16 restaurant - 16 Byres Road

Another festive option in the West End, Number 16 Restaurant will be giving its unique take on the traditional Christmas favourites.

What’s on the menu?

The star of the show is the turkey leg bon bon, which comes with pomme puree, sprouts and bacon sauce. The other options are chestnut ravioli, fillet of sea bream, and Scottish hanger steak. And if you’re not podged and having to undo your top trouser button to make extra space, there is even a Christmas pudding for dessert.

What’s that coming over the hill? Is it a monster?

No, but it is a sprout. Watch out.

Two Fat Ladies at the Buttery - 652 Argyle Street

The award-winning restaurant is offering not one, not even two, but three festive menus - a lunch menu, a festive dinner menu, and an a la carte festive menu.

What’s on the menus?

Venison, beef, halibut, scallops, chicken - the options are endless. Well, maybe not endless, but there are a lot of them. The trimmings sound just as delicious - samphire and red onion new potatoes, mulled wine flavoured jus, Macsween haggis. I feel full just looking at the menu.

Are we in danger of eating sprouts?