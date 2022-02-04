Chaophraya launches Thai cooking masterclass at Glasgow restaurant

If you’re a fan of Thai chain Chaophraya, you may be able to pick up a few cooking secrets at their new masterclasses.

What’s happening? The Chaophraya masterclasses will be led by each restaurant’s head chef and held at their Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow branches every Sunday from February 6 onwards,

How much? Each session costs £69 and lasting for two hours and 30 minutes.

“We are so excited to launch the new cookery classes,” says executive chef of the restaurant group, Kim Kaewraikhot.

“ We have taken the time to perfect these classes so that our guests feel a true taste of all that Thailand has to offer throughout their experience”.

“The classes are very fun and relaxed and provide the perfect gift for a loved one – particularly couples looking for something a little different this Valentine’s Day.”

Glasgow masterclasses: The first Glasgow session will be the A Royal Occasion class, which will involve two dishes - steamed dumplings and Massaman curry – and will take place on March 13 and April 17.

Later in the year, among others, the Glasgow branch will also run Street Style, with yum Thai soup and pad Thai on February 13, March 20 and April 24, as well as Taste of Thailand, which features the menu’s popular papaya salad and garlic and black pepper stir fry, on February 27 and March 3.

“The best Thai food comes from using the freshest ingredients, along with the skilful art of preparation and combining the right ingredients at the right time to create an exceptional dish,” says Kaewraikhot.

“Our live cooking classes provide the necessary education, facilities and approach to help participants master the art of Thai cooking”.

What to expect: The format of these two-hour sessions, with five to 12 wannabe chefs at each, will include a fruit punch on arrival at 10am, before guests are given an introduction to Thai ingredients and where to source them.

The lead chef will then offer a demonstration on the terrace, before participants get their turn behind the stove. After a tasting session, each guest will be given a recipe pack, so they can recreate their favourites at home.