How to cook Chaophraya’s Pad Thai at home

If you love Pad Thai, this Glasgow restaurant has shared how to make it at home.

What’s happening? Chaophraya has revealed its top secret, best-selling Pad Thai recipe ahead of National Pad Thai Day (7 November).

The famous sweet and savoury noodle infusion, consisting of Thai rice noodles, vegetables, sweet tamarind sauce stir-fried with egg and crushed peanuts, is a simple recipe and can be mastered in less than an hour.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head chef and owner, Kim Kaewkraikhot, has perfected her Pad Thai recipe since moving to the UK over thirty years ago, and it has since become the signature dish at all six of her Chaophraya restaurants.

Talking about the recipe, Kim said: “The Pad Thai has always been my favourite dish to create and eat, and it’s now our best-selling dish across all our Chaophraya restaurants.

“Like much street food, it’s almost as quick to prepare as it is to eat, making it one of the simplest Thai dishes to master. It lends itself to almost any meat or fish, making it versatile and appealing to almost anyone.

“If you like spice, you can add dried or fresh chillies to your liking, or even sliced chillies in fish sauce on the side.”

The national dish of Thailand serves one person, and the protein can be substituted to suit individual dietary requirements.

How to make Chaophraya’ Pad Thai

Ingredients

90g 3mm rice noodles

40ml cooking oil

100g sliced chicken breast

10g sliced red onion

1 medium egg

3g finely chopped sweet turnip (don’t worry if you can’t find this, it will be just as tasty without)

15g tofu medium diced

20g carrots cut Julien style

40g beansprouts

20g spring onion

1 lime wedge

½ tsp chilli flakes

1 tbsp crushed blanched peanuts

Coriander to garnish

50ml Pad Thai sauce

Pad Thai Sauce Ingredients

100g palm or soft brown sugar

100ml tamarind paste

1 ½ tbsp fish sauce (to make the dish vegan, use 1 tsp salt instead)

1 tsp white sugar

1 tsp salt

Pad Thai Sauce Method

Add all ingredients to a saucepan on a low heat and stir until palm sugar is dissolved.

Bring to the boil and simmer on a low heat for 15 minutes.

Pad Thai Method

Soak the rice noodles in cold water for at least one hour before desired cooking time.

Heat rapeseed oil in a wok and add the chicken, stir-fry until cooked through then remove from the pan.

With the same oil add red onion until it turns slightly golden.

Add sweet turnip, carrot and egg, stirring constantly.

Ensure the egg is separated when fried.

Add the rice noodles and sugar. Stir fry until all ingredients are mixed well and noodles are wilted.

Add tamarind sauce and fish sauce, then continue to stir in the pan until well combined.

Add beansprouts and spring onion until cooked but still crunchy.