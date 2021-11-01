How to cook Chaophraya’s Pad Thai at home

What’s happening? Chaophraya has revealed its top secret, best-selling Pad Thai recipe ahead of National Pad Thai Day (7 November).
The famous sweet and savoury noodle infusion, consisting of Thai rice noodles, vegetables, sweet tamarind sauce stir-fried with egg and crushed peanuts, is a simple recipe and can be mastered in less than an hour.
Head chef and owner, Kim Kaewkraikhot, has perfected her Pad Thai recipe since moving to the UK over thirty years ago, and it has since become the signature dish at all six of her Chaophraya restaurants.
Talking about the recipe, Kim said: “The Pad Thai has always been my favourite dish to create and eat, and it’s now our best-selling dish across all our Chaophraya restaurants.
“Like much street food, it’s almost as quick to prepare as it is to eat, making it one of the simplest Thai dishes to master. It lends itself to almost any meat or fish, making it versatile and appealing to almost anyone.
“If you like spice, you can add dried or fresh chillies to your liking, or even sliced chillies in fish sauce on the side.”
The national dish of Thailand serves one person, and the protein can be substituted to suit individual dietary requirements.
How to make Chaophraya’ Pad Thai
Ingredients
- 90g 3mm rice noodles
- 40ml cooking oil
- 100g sliced chicken breast
- 10g sliced red onion
- 1 medium egg
- 3g finely chopped sweet turnip (don’t worry if you can’t find this, it will be just as tasty without)
- 15g tofu medium diced
- 20g carrots cut Julien style
- 40g beansprouts
- 20g spring onion
- 1 lime wedge
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
- 1 tbsp crushed blanched peanuts
- Coriander to garnish
- 50ml Pad Thai sauce
Pad Thai Sauce Ingredients
- 100g palm or soft brown sugar
- 100ml tamarind paste
- 1 ½ tbsp fish sauce (to make the dish vegan, use 1 tsp salt instead)
- 1 tsp white sugar
- 1 tsp salt
Pad Thai Sauce Method
Add all ingredients to a saucepan on a low heat and stir until palm sugar is dissolved.
Bring to the boil and simmer on a low heat for 15 minutes.
Pad Thai Method
Soak the rice noodles in cold water for at least one hour before desired cooking time.
Heat rapeseed oil in a wok and add the chicken, stir-fry until cooked through then remove from the pan.
With the same oil add red onion until it turns slightly golden.
Add sweet turnip, carrot and egg, stirring constantly.
Ensure the egg is separated when fried.
Add the rice noodles and sugar. Stir fry until all ingredients are mixed well and noodles are wilted.
Add tamarind sauce and fish sauce, then continue to stir in the pan until well combined.
Add beansprouts and spring onion until cooked but still crunchy.
Once complete, serve alongside peanuts, a lime wedge and chilli flakes. Simply garnish with coriander to finish and enjoy.