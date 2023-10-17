Glasgow cafe near Central Station granted permission to sell alcohol

A recently opened new type of coffee shop has gained permission to sell booze in Glasgow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sexy Coffee on Union Street offers traditional coffees as well as espresso martinis, cocktails and food including sandwiches and cakes.

An agent representing the business said trade “has been going well” at the cafe bistro, which employs 10 people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sexy Coffee Ltd was granted an on and off sales premises licence to sell alcohol at last week’s licensing board after it initially was operating with an occasional licence.

The meeting heard the off sales permission was for gift packages only. Councillor Alex Wilson, SNP, asked what is “sexy” about the coffee. The agent replied: “The ambience of the premises is designed to be of a classy nature.”