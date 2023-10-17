Glasgow cafe near Central Station granted permission to sell alcohol
A recently opened new type of coffee shop has gained permission to sell booze in Glasgow.
Sexy Coffee on Union Street offers traditional coffees as well as espresso martinis, cocktails and food including sandwiches and cakes.
An agent representing the business said trade “has been going well” at the cafe bistro, which employs 10 people.
Sexy Coffee Ltd was granted an on and off sales premises licence to sell alcohol at last week’s licensing board after it initially was operating with an occasional licence.
The meeting heard the off sales permission was for gift packages only. Councillor Alex Wilson, SNP, asked what is “sexy” about the coffee. The agent replied: “The ambience of the premises is designed to be of a classy nature.”
The coffee shop sitting on the corner of Union Street and Gordon Street near Central Station is open from 6.30am to 10pm Monday to Thursday and until midnight on Friday and Saturday and from 7am to 10pm on Sunday.