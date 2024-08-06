The new batting cages will open underneath bowlorama on Glasgow’s Glassford Street

Scotland’s first-ever immersive batting cages and world-class augmented darts are soon to be launched on Glassford Street this month, bringing a new entertainment edge to memorable days and nights out.

Located downstairs from the late-night bowling alley, Bowlarama, the venue, has announced a pioneering competitive socialising floor and party bar, set to transform social gatherings in Glasgow. The new home of social sports will officially open seven days a week from 11am until midnight, starting late August.

Featuring cutting-edge technology, Glasgow’s newest entertainment hub boasts four state-of-the-art steel batting cages - a first for Scotland. Powered by revolutionary machine learning and augmented reality, players can choose between baseball, tennis or cricket modes, with the simulator delivering a tailored experience for all skill levels. Up to six players can play.

The venue also showcases three augmented darts lanes, enhanced with the latest technology and graphics for a superior playing experience. Players can dive into the world of disco darts, complete with glittering balls illuminating the back wall and dartboard.

The fully licensed downstairs bar, will serve up signature cocktails, shooters, and a selection of snacks and casual sharing dishes like burgers, wings and tenders available from the first-floor restaurant.

Meanwhile, upstairs at Bowlarama, the bespoke bowling lanes have expanded from four to eight, all powered by next-generation technology. This includes automated bumpers, personalised image graphics, high-tech SYNC scoring, and sophisticated neon lights tailored to each player, setting a new standard for ten-pin bowling fun.

Beyond the multi-activity social sports, the venue delights with a collection of retro arcade game machines, including Down the Clown, and a thrilling two-player NBA Basketball Hoops game. There are also classic arcade games like Pac-Man, Street Fighter II and Pinball, alongside air hockey and the ever-popular Skill Shooter.

Independently operated by entrepreneur Ian McColm, who launched Tiki Bar and Kitsch Inn in 2010 and Bowlarama in late 2019, the addition of the downstairs venue is part of Ian’s visionary expansion. Ian McColm said: “Creating fun social experiences and bringing people together is my passion. The fantastic response to Bowlarama since its opening in 2019 inspired me to elevate our offerings further.

“Activity-led social experiences are in high demand, and we wanted to introduce something truly unique to Glasgow. We’ve invested significantly in technology and user experience, allowing guests to seamlessly plan multi-activity days for friends, corporate events, or family gatherings.”

Downstairs at Bowlarama will open later in August, and is located at 20 Glassford Street, Glasgow G1 1UL. The upstairs bowling alley and restaurant will remain open from 12 noon until 3 am seven nights a week.