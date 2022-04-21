The Glasgow Distillery has launched its first ever limited-edition rum following the spirit winning two medals at the 2022 World Rum Awards.

Now available in a limited quantity of 974 bottles, the Banditti Club Port Cask Finish won Gold and overall Style Winner in the non-age statement category for rums of agricole and sugar cane juice origin at the global awards.

The new limited edition expression is cask matured in Glasgow after being naturally fermented and distilled from fresh sugarcane juice on the island of Madeira. Matured initially in new virgin oak casks and finished in first-fill tawny port casks before being bottled at 52.4% ABV, each bottle within the small batch release is individually numbered and hand labelled.

The new release is available from today (21 April) and can be purchased from The Glasgow Distillery website or at The Good Spirits Co. in Glasgow. The spirit is also available at The Rum Shack in Glasgow’s Southside where limited-edition cocktails are on offer to try. As with all the distillery’s products, it is naturally coloured with no artificial flavours or sugar added.

Mike Hayward, Director of Brands and The Glasgow Distillery, said: “This new limited-edition expression of our Banditti Club rum has been in the pipeline for a while, and we’re really excited to get it out onto the market.

“We’re continually looking at how we can develop new, innovative and exciting spirits at The Glasgow Distillery, and this cask matured variant is a great example of the innovation and experimentation that is at our heart.

“Banditti Club Port Cask Finish is naturally fermented, giving it a wonderful grassy and fruity flavour profile. The long and slow maturation in virgin oak offers notes of vanilla and woody spice. The finishing period in tawny port casks takes this spirit to another level, adding rich fruity layers of strawberries, blackberries and dark chocolate.”

The award-winning new release joins the distillery’s Banditti Club Glasgow Spiced Rum which was launched in 2019 and has been awarded a Gold Medal at the 2020 London Spirits Competition and a Gold Medal at the 2021 Spirits Business Rum & Cachaca Masters.