Glasgow pub near Charing Cross set to reopen after £220,000 refurbishment

Camerons, formerly The Carnarvon, on St George’s Road in Glasgow is set to reopen on the 8th September after an investment of over £220,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community operator division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 175 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Behind the bar is passionate operator, Reiss Williamson, who is new to running a pub but holds more than five years’ experience working in the industry. Reiss looks forward to breathing a new lease of life into the Camerons and is excited to create a go-to social hub for all members of the surrounding community to enjoy.

Inside, the pub will be completely transformed with a total redecoration to modernise the overall look and feel, whilst maintaining the pub’s traditional characteristics. The refurbishment will include brand new furniture and flooring throughout as well as a new bar area to give the pub extra space. Outside, Camerons will feature a newly created seating area, as well as brand-new lighting and signage to greet customers.

For opening night, the pub will be celebrating with a live music performance from local artist, Jamie Wallace, starting at 7pm on Friday evening.

Reiss Williamson, Operator of the Camerons, is excited about the reopening and said: “The pub looks fantastic, and I can’t believe the transformation. I’m really excited to get behind the bar, meet all our customers and support our local community. We’ll be starting off by collecting food for a local food bank, and donations to get a defibrillator installed. Pubs are the hub of their community, and we can’t wait to be the hub of Glasgow.”

On top of the fantastic range of drinks offers, the pub will host TNT, Sky Sports and Viaplay Sports and Reiss looks forward to introducing a regular schedule of entertainment including quiz nights, DJ sets and live music. He will also work hard to support several community initiatives in any way he can, including local charity Shelter Scotland, which aims to help those struggling with bad housing or homelessness.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:“I’m really excited about the opening of the Camerons! The team has worked hard on the refurbishment, and we’re just finalising the finishing touches ready to open this week. On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Reiss, every inch of success for the future in making the Camerons a fantastic hub of the community”.