The popular city centre cocktail bar, The Devil of Brooklyn, opened the Devil’s Roast last month and is proving incredibly popular on social media platforms

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Devil’s Roast opened August 5 2024 on 42 Renfield Street, and has proved a popular addition to the cities hospitality scene in the last month.

Over a dozen food and drink influencers in Glasgow have visited the space, garnering engagement in the thousands through likes, comments, favourites and shares through Instagram Reels and TikTok.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The speakeasy style cocktail bar opened back in 2022 and still is open for service in the evenings - now during the day the bar just swaps espresso martinis for regular espressos.

Devil’s Roast serves house espresso and decaf made with beans from the Good Coffee Cartel - alongside guest espresso Thomsons coffee - both local Glasgow businesses. The coffee house also offers homemade syrups.

The house espresso is made from Bronco at the Good Coffee Cartel, using Brazilian and Colombian beans “giving you that character with hazelnut and chocolate notes.”

Mochas and Hot Chocolate come from Glasgow chocolatiers Bare Bones Chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organic loose leaf tea is also available in the shop from the Tea Lab company, and baked goods from Yolk and Pod & Wheatberry Bakery - another pair of Glasgow-based bakers.

Opening hours for the coffee shop are Monday to Friday 8am till 4pm - then becoming a cocktail bar until 1am and all day on the weekends.