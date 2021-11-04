Harris Distillers open pop up shop in Princes Square

The island distillery has opened a pop up shop in the city centre.

What’s happening? Isle of Harris Distillers - recently announced as Scottish Gin Distillery of the Year in the Scottish Gin Awards 2021 – has opened a new store in Princes Square.

What to expect:The store is located on the first floor and will sell the award-winning Isle of Harris gin – the first spirit release from the distillery - and a variety of glassware, gift and presentation boxes which make ideal Christmas gifts for gin fans.

Opening times: The pop up shop will be open 10am until 8pm, seven days a week from now until Christmas Eve.

The Isle of Harris Gin has won multiple awards including for the design of its eye catching bottle. The team recently celebrated success at the Scottish Gin Awards where they won Scottish Distillery of the Year, Excellence in Branding and Best Digital Experience.

Mike Donald from Isle of Harris Distillers, said: “As the festive season approaches, we’re planning to take a further step closer to our customers as we open a new Isle of Harris Gin pop-up shop in the dear green city of Glasgow.

“We’re delighted to announce that over November and December we will be sharing our island spirit in the beautiful Princes Square.

“Designed and built in the 1840s, Princes Square was redeveloped in 1986 and has been a destination shopping experience ever since. Our special wee store will be well-stocked with Isle of Harris Gin to buy across the festive season, alongside our new gifting range of matching glassware.

“The team will be ready to offer a warm Harris welcome seven days a week, from 10 am until 8pm. We also plan to bring you some special treats, usually only found in our distillery shop, and there will be the opportunity to see our range of our made-to-order Distillery Harris Tweed jackets up close.

“Isle of Harris former ambassador mainstays, Calum Barker and Iona Cairns are looking after our mainland affairs, leading a small team of young Highland and Islanders to help serve shoppers.

Calum added: “We’re really looking forward to getting the pop-up underway. It will be brilliant to see old faces and new in-person as Glasgow has always been a real hotbed of Harris Gin fans.”

Katie Moody, Princes Square, commented: “We’re really excited to have strengthened our retail offering with the arrival of Isle of Harris Distillers to Princes Square. It’s the best gin on the market, proven by their recent win as Scottish Distiller of the Year.