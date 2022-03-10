King of Feasts to pop-up at The Gate for St Patrick’s Day takeover

A street food business from Edinburgh is coming to Glasgow for one weekend only.

Street food vendors, King of Feasts, are popping up at The Gate for a St Patrick’s Day kitchen takeover.

When: Taking place from Friday 18 until Sunday 20 March, the team have created a one-off menu that promises ‘burger and sandwiches that will improve your life’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King of Feasts is renowned for their mixture of modern and classical cooking, with flavours from Japan, the Middle East and the Deep South - with a typical King of Feasts twist.

King of Feasts will pop-up at The Gate

What’s on the menu? The exclusive menu has dishes such as Colcannon Croquettes with Fried Sausage, a signature Spice Burger with lashings of Curry Sauce and their sell-out King’s Style McMuffins.

Those with a sweet tooth can try the battered Cream Egg with caramel ice cream.

As well as the food, the talented Gate bartenders will be serving up Chambord Frozè, Slane Whisky Highballs and Paddy Day cocktails on special for the whole weekend.

This the first kitchen residency for The Gate since 2020 and the team are excited to bring events back to their bar.

How to book: The St Paddy’s Day pop-up takes place at The Gate from Friday 18th - Sunday 20th from 12pm until 10pm. Drinks specials are only on the Saturday 19 March.

Tables are very limited and will sell out, for reservations, please head to the Gate Glasgow website to book a table. There will also be a limited number of walk ins available during the pop-up.

King of Feasts is renowned for their mixture of modern and classical cooking, with flavours from Japan, the Middle East and the Deep South - with a typical King of Feasts twist.

King’s of Feast Rob Casson, said: “Glasgow let’s go! We promise you our dishes are worth the visit. Get booked in before we sell out at The Gate for our first East End pop-up!”

Alasdair Shaw, manager of The Gate added: “We’re marking our return to our kitchen residencies with a hell of a takeover.

“This one has been in the making for a while and we can’t wait to have King of Feasts in The Gate bringing their legendary dishes for our guests.”