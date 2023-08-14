VEGA is set for a new look this August with plenty going on

Glasgow’s sky-high entertainment destination, VEGA, is set to be transformed into a tropical paradise this August as it hosts its first ever carnival themed Brunch Project - ‘Carnival De VEGA’. Complete with limited edition rum drinks, colourful carnival dancers and live entertainment!

Creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a summer festival carnival parade, vibrant dancers will weave their way through the magnetic venue, bringing party vibes whatever the weather. Set in the comfortable and striking surroundings of VEGA’s floor-to-ceiling windows, pink booths and colourful bar, this is one party not to be missed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Limited edition drinks will be available exclusively at the brunch, created by leading mixologist John Russell. He’s crafted a menu of innovative cocktails guaranteed to transport you to a tropical oasis.

The Insta-worthy, blue Vapourwave cocktail features Bombay Sapphire gin, Blue Curacao, peach schnapps and lemon. Whilst sweet fans will love the Rude Boi with Bacardí, Passoa, fresh lime, sugar syrup, and pineapple juice or the Caribbean Sunset with Bacardí Coconut, Crème de Cassis, orange juice, cranberry juice, fresh lime juice, and a hint of sugar syrup will add the perfect tropical touch to your brunch.

Expect a serious carnival soundtrack by local DJs; VEGA’s Carnival-themed brunch takes place on Saturday, 19th August from 12 -4pm and includes entertainment, welcome snacks, two tropical cocktails, one brunch main meal of your choice and a half bottle of prosecco per person from VEGA’s unique ‘Build Your Own’ bellini stations. Priced at £39pp, guests can book now here.

Guests can also dine out on brunch options that include classic egg dishes, brioche French toast with crispy bacon drizzled in maple syrup or the crowd-pleasing buttermilk fried chicken on Belgian toasted waffle.