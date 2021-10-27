Cocktail of the week: Pride from The Ivy Buchanan Street

The Ivy is located in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre on 106 Buchanan St, G1 2NB.
The Ivy is situated across two floors and has prominent bars on both levels, serving delicious food and daily afternoon tea from 3-5pm. You can book your table here.
Bartender, Iain Macleod shows us how we can make one of their seasonal cocktails at home, with just four ingredients
Ingredients
50ml apple juice
40ml chilli spice Bourboun
Fever-Tree soda water
Angostura Bitters
1 small cube of brown sugar
Method
Soak the brown sugar cube in a little bit of Angostura Bitters into your tall glass and muddle with some soda water until smooth.
Add bourbon, apple juice and crushed ice to the glass and stir well until some ice is melted and combined with the rest.
Add more crushed ice if you wish, garnish with apple slices and add a little soda water in the end for extra flavour. Enjoy!
The Pride cocktail is available now at The Ivy Buchanan Street priced at £10.75