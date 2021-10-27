Cocktail of the week: Pride from The Ivy Buchanan Street

The team at The Ivy on Buchanan Street show GlasgowWorld how to make their Pride cocktail.

The Ivy is located in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre on 106 Buchanan St, G1 2NB.

The Ivy is situated across two floors and has prominent bars on both levels, serving delicious food and daily afternoon tea from 3-5pm. You can book your table here.

Bartender, Iain Macleod shows us how we can make one of their seasonal cocktails at home, with just four ingredients

Ingredients

50ml apple juice

40ml chilli spice Bourboun

Fever-Tree soda water

Angostura Bitters

1 small cube of brown sugar

Method

Soak the brown sugar cube in a little bit of Angostura Bitters into your tall glass and muddle with some soda water until smooth.

Add bourbon, apple juice and crushed ice to the glass and stir well until some ice is melted and combined with the rest.

Add more crushed ice if you wish, garnish with apple slices and add a little soda water in the end for extra flavour. Enjoy!