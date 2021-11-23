The winter kitchen pop up is selling out fast.

What’s happening? Rawnchy Cafe in Dennistoun is being taken over by Cass’ Kitchen and Mismak Catering for a winter kitchen pop up.

What to expect: There’s a seven course tasting menu (with veggie option available) paired with and optional six wines from Wine Importers.

When it is? The pop up is running across two weekends, Friday 3 and Saturday 4 December and Friday 10 and Saturday 11 December.

What’s on the menu? Seasonal dishes such as venison carpaccio, ceviche, arancini, confit partridge and chocolate almond tart.

Cass’ Kitchen and Mismak Catering winter pop up menu

Where is it? 98 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA

How much? It’s £30 per person.

How to book: Places can be booked by emailing [email protected].

Why it matters: Stuart and Cass are small business owners creating delicious food. £30 for this many courses is a bargain and a chance to support local, and have a good night out this December.