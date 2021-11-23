What’s happening? Rawnchy Cafe in Dennistoun is being taken over by Cass’ Kitchen and Mismak Catering for a winter kitchen pop up.
What to expect: There’s a seven course tasting menu (with veggie option available) paired with and optional six wines from Wine Importers.
When it is? The pop up is running across two weekends, Friday 3 and Saturday 4 December and Friday 10 and Saturday 11 December.
What’s on the menu? Seasonal dishes such as venison carpaccio, ceviche, arancini, confit partridge and chocolate almond tart.
Where is it? 98 Bellgrove St, Glasgow G31 1AA
How much? It’s £30 per person.
How to book: Places can be booked by emailing [email protected].
Why it matters: Stuart and Cass are small business owners creating delicious food. £30 for this many courses is a bargain and a chance to support local, and have a good night out this December.
Cass said: “I met Stuart back in May of this year, we share a love of food and wine, quickly we became friends. With my background in Catering Management complimented by Stuart’s skills in the kitchen we decided to put together the event based on what we like to eat and drink. The evening will be a relaxed experience with great food and wine, focusing on freshness seasonality and locality.”