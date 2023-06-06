Register
Popular West-end Italian Deli owner awarded exclusive title from Italian ambassador for ‘excellence in industry’

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST

A popular Italian Deli owner has been awarded an exclusive title from the Italian Ambassador to the UK.

Giovanna Eusebi, owner of Eusebi Deli in the West End, has been awarded the title of ‘Cavaliere’ from the Italian Ambassador to Britian, H.E/ Inigo Lamberini.

The honour is presented to Italian entrepreneurs and professionals who have shown over 20 years of excellence in industry, agriculture, commerce or crafts – originally established in 1901 by Vittorio Emanuele III, a former King of Italy.

Giovanna Eusebi receiving the title of Cavaliere from Italian Ambassador to the UK, Giovanna Eusebi receiving the title of Cavaliere from Italian Ambassador to the UK,
Giovanna Eusebi receiving the title of Cavaliere from Italian Ambassador to the UK,

Giovanna received the award in a ceremony held last week, in a moment made special with 3 generations of her family in attendance, including her mother, an Italian immigrant whose journey took her from Italy to Brazil, Lyon, and finally Glasgow.

Eusebi Deli has become an institution for authentic Italian dining at its West End base just outside of Kelvingrove Park, with Giovanna taking control of the business alongside her brother Eddie from their parents who began the endeavour over four decades ago.

The Eusebi family were originally farmers in southern Italy, before eventually ending up in Glasgow, starting the small family-run deli 40 years ago.

Giovanna Eusebi with 3 generations of the Eusebi family after winning the title of Cavaliere from the Italian Ambassador.Giovanna Eusebi with 3 generations of the Eusebi family after winning the title of Cavaliere from the Italian Ambassador.
Giovanna Eusebi with 3 generations of the Eusebi family after winning the title of Cavaliere from the Italian Ambassador.

It’s been a firm favourite in the West End for four decades - with all the produce imported directly from Italy.

