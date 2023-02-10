How a Glasgow vet saved two cockapoos after a Valentine’s Day chocolate disaster

Dodger and Jarvis were in a lot of trouble, but a Glasgow vet managed to save their lives last Valentine’s Day

A pair of hungry cockapoos didn’t feel the love last Valentine’s Day after a chocolate-scoffing spree almost spelled disaster.

On the eve of the most loved-up day of the year, brothers Jarvis and Dodger got their paws on a large tub of dark chocolate. It can prove highly toxic and owner Lesley Kelly, from Houston in Renfrewshire, had to rush the duo for urgent treatment at the Vets Now hospital in Glasgow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Lesley is backing vets’ calls for owners to keep chocolates given as presents away from their pets. The drama happened when Dodger, now three, and Jarvis, who was just nine months at the time, decided to have an early morning feast

Lesley explained:”The pair of them sleep in the utility room and there was a glass jar of chocolate buttons out of reach up on the worktop.

“But it was sitting on my husband’s newspaper and Jarvis must have got up, pulled the paper and the jar fell the floor.

“I came straight down when I heard it smash and, although they luckily hadn’t cut their paws on the broken glass, I could see they’d been helping themselves to the chocolate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I didn’t know who had eaten what, but it was quite a big jar and they’d probably shared about 200g of chocolate. If I hadn’t heard it could have been twice that, but it was 70% cocoa and I knew that was bad and we needed help right away.

“Jarvis was just a tiny pup, and we were really concerned.”

It was very early on a Sunday morning and Lesley called the Vets Now Hospital in Glasgow city centre. It’s one of around 60 clinics and pet hospitals across the UK that are open seven days a week for out-of-hours emergencies.

She was told to get the pair in as quickly as possible for treatment. Following the treatment and assessment, Lesley was able to take Dodger and Jarvis home later that day. She was given active charcoal to continue their treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dodger and Jarvis could have died from chocolate poisoning if not for the Glasgow vets

Lesley continued:”Dodger was a bit sorry for himself, but Jarvis was jumping up and down and looking as if nothing had happened

“But it was really scary, and we’d definitely urge people to be extra careful with any chocolate.”

If your pet has eaten anything potentially harmful you should call your vet for advice as soon as possible. Vets Now has developed a ‘chocolate calculator’ on its website to help pet owners determine whether their pooch needs to go to the vets or not.

Advertisement

Advertisement