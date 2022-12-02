The snowman from the IRN-BRU Christmas advert is hidden across Glasgow today - and whoever finds the snowy bandit can win a trip in a seaplane

IRN-BRU is challenging eagle-eyed Glaswegians to spot the star of the brand’s famous festive advert, launching a city-wide Snowman Hunt to snatch a can from his frozen hands.

In the iconic festive ad - voted the nation’s ‘most memorable’- the Snowman ruins Christmas for a little lad by flying him across Scotland, before stealing his coveted can of IRN-BRU before dropping him unceremoniously in George Square. Marking the start of December, the advert is back on TV screens now for the festive season.

To mark the advert’s annual premier (December 1), he’s been hidden in different cities across the country with Scots challenged to nick the IRN-BRU can back off him using a series of cryptic clues – and rumour has it he’s laying low in Glasgow today, Friday December 2.

Those who find him before anyone else, and peel off his special IRN-BRU can, will win a flight on the famous seaplane which the boy uses to hunt down the snowy BRU thief. Tucked away in 30 iconic locations - from Glasgow to Inverness and everywhere in between - the unmistakable 6ft festive silhouette is appearing on popular landmarks and buildings over the course of 10 days.

The stickers hidden around Glasgow look like this - just so you know what to look out for!

To support the nationwide search, IRN-BRU Snowman sightings will be revealed on the brand’s social channels, while some of Scotland’s funniest and most followed social media stars - like Paul Dock and Calum Bowie - will also share cryptic clues across their Instagram and TikTok feeds.

Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at AG Barr said:“In Scotland, the return of IRN-BRU’s Snowman to our screens means the festive period has truly begun. But, as a big fan of the ginger nectar, this also means that he’s coming for our BRU.

“Alongside the ad going live, we wanted to bring the Snowman to life in cities across Scotland - with lifesize pop-ups and amazing prizes to get everyone in the festive spirit. Keep your eyes peeled at the start of December and snatch a can from his snowy hands for the chance to win a trip in the incredible seaplane.”

Finding the hidden snowmen in Glasgow bags you the chance to win a trip in a seaplane.

Here’s two quick sample clues for the hidden snowmen around Glasgow:

Kevin Bridges spent 16 happy nights here (Glasgow)

Follow the stars east, you’ll have a ball (Glasgow)