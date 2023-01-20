Glasgow won best UK music venue and best independent UK music venue in the Ticketmaster awards

Scotland’s home of live entertainment, OVO Hydro, took the top prize of UK Venue of the Year from Ticketmaster after one of its most successful years yet.

The venue welcomed fans in record numbers for sold-out shows including a spectacular 16 night run with local hero Kevin Bridges who was up for UK Comedian of the Year, International Live Act of the Year nominee Billie Eilish, and fan-favourite Paolo Nutini. Other nominees in the category included AO Arena Manchester, Utilita Arena Newcastle, and P&J Live Aberdeen.

Debbie McWilliam, OVO Hydro Director of Live Entertainment said:“We are thrilled to receive this recognition amongst so many incredible venues across the UK. 2022 was a special one for us at OVO Hydro, as we welcomed fans in record numbers and had our busiest year of shows across multi-genres.

As Scotland’s home of live entertainment, we strive to deliver an exceptional experience for every visitor and winning this award through public vote cements the backing of our brilliant audience. Thank you to Ticketmaster for the nomination, and of course to all of the fans who voted - the venue’s success is driven by your support. We look forward to welcoming back the best fans in the world in 2023 as we gear up to celebrate 10 years of the OVO Hydro!”

Voted for by fans, the 2023 Ticketmaster Awards celebrate the breadth of live entertainment with categories including UK Live Act of the Year, Sporting Act of the Year and UK Indie Venue of the Year, which was won by iconic Glasgow hotspot King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut.

Coined by NME as ‘quite possibly the finest small venue in the world’ King Tut’s is a showcase for new and emerging bands, and has been integral to the careers of global names such The Killers, Florence and the Machine, The 1975, Oasis, and so many more. Glasgow venues SWG3 and Oran Mor joined King Tut’s in the category for this award.

A packed crowd at King Tut's Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow. Picture: Ryan Johnston

Davie Millar, General Manager of King Tut’s said:“It is an honour to be named the Best Indie Venue at the inaugural Ticketmaster Awards and we’d like to thank the public for getting behind us. King Tut’s has been at the heart of the Scottish music scene for 33 years and acts as a springboard for musicians just starting out in their career.

“It’s down to music fans across the country who have supported the venue that we can continue to celebrate the rich music scene in Scotland, and welcome back established acts who have a strong affinity to the venue.”

As Scotland’s music capital, Glasgow is estimated to host over 130 gigs each week, alongside a rich programme of comedy, theatre and sport. Glasgow shows no signs of slowing down as it gears up for an exciting 2023.

