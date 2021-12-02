All the best Glasgow gritter names and how to track them

Scots love giving things creative names - from Hurricane Bawbag of 2011 to the many gritters that clear our roads during winter.

Amey, the company responsible for maintaining the motorway and trunk road network in south west Scotland, has run naming competitions for gritters, giving Glaswegians the chance to come up with the funniest names.

With snow predicted this winter, we could see some of them out on the roads.

Here are just some of the best names for gritters in and around Glasgow.

Gritter names

Currently waiting next to the M74 is the famous Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie - the gritter named after the song, which has become Scotland’s unofficial national football anthem.

Near Glasgow Airport and Paisley sits Buzz Ice Clear, while to the north of the city sits Grit Tok.

The best, though, are to the east of the city.

Grittest Hits, The Grittiest Snowman, Snow Trooper and Slippy McGritty are all at the same facility, waiting to be called out.

Further to the east is Always Be Grit-Full.

Other gritters in Scotland

Of course, it’s not gritters near Glasgow that have been given creative names.

Salt Disney, Penelope Gritstop, Spready Mecury, Gritney Spears and Licence to Chill are south of the city.

Brine Freeze, Snow Connery, Salty, The Snow Buster, Sled Zepplin, Megameltasauras and William Wall-Ice are working along the east coast and Edinburgh.

Up north, we’ve got Gonnae Snow Dae That, Blizzard of Oz and Gritly Come Dancing.

More names wanted

Amey is running another gritter naming competition this Christmas. Entries are being accepted between Monday, December 13 and Monday, January 17, when the shortlist of names and the winners will be announced.

You can submit your names on the Amey website.

How do I track the gritters?

A Scottish Government website allows people to track where gritters are across Scotland and what routes they will be covering.