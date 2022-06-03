Stores may be operating on different opening hours than usual in Glasgow.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations are well underway, and expected to continue well into the weekend.

To help people celebrate the momentous occasion people across the country have been given back to back bank holidays. Thousands of people have been seen getting involved in the celebrations.

With the extra two days off this week many businesses will be operating on different opening hours this Jubilee Bank holiday.

Opening times for B&Q, Homebase, Wickes and Screwfix during May bank holiday weekend 2022.

So, when will DIY stores in Glasgow be open?

Here’s everything you need to know about the potential changes.

When is the Platinum Jubilee?

The bank holiday dates for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee are Thursday 2 June and Friday 3 June, giving some a four day long weekend.

The Platinum Jubilee is an event that will commemorate The Queen being on the throne for 70 years.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

What are the opening times for DIY stores this bank holiday?

B&Q

You can find out more about your local B&Q at the website’s store finder .

B&Q Glasgow - Parkhead

Forge Retail Park, Millerston Street, Parkhead, Glasgow, LANARKSHIRE, G31 4BG

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Friday 3 June - 7am - 8am

Saturday 4 June - 7am - 8pm

Sunday 5 June - 9am - 6pm

B&Q Bishopbriggs

Strathkelvin Retail Park, Kirkintilloch Road, Low Moss, Bishopbriggs, EAST DUNBARTONSHIRE, G64 2TS

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Friday 3 June - 7am - 8am

Saturday 4 June - 7am - 8pm

Sunday 5 June - 9am - 6pm

B&Q Darnley

21 Leggatston Rd, Darnley Mains Rd, Darnley, Glasgow G53 7RJ

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Friday 3 June - 7am - 8am

Saturday 4 June - 7am - 8pm

Sunday 5 June - 9am - 6pm

B&Q Glasgow - Great Western Road

Great Western Retail Park, 307 Duntreath Avenue, Drumchapel, Glasgow, LANARKSHIRE, G15 8TB

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Friday 3 June - 7am - 8am

Saturday 4 June - 7am - 8pm

Sunday 5 June - 9am - 6pm

B&Q East Kilbride

Mavor Avenue, Nerston Industrial Estate, East Kilbride, SOUTH LANARKSHIRE, G74 4QX

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Friday 3 June - 7am - 8am

Saturday 4 June - 7am - 8pm

Sunday 5 June - 9am - 6pm

B&Q Paisley

Abbotsinch Retail Park, 1 Washington Road, off Renfrew Road, Paisley, RENFREWSHIRE, PA3 4EP

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Friday 3 June - 7am - 8am

Saturday 4 June - 7am - 8pm

Sunday 5 June - 9am - 6pm

B&Q Coatbridge

Tennent Street, Coatbridge, NORTH LANARKSHIRE, ML5 4AN

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Friday 3 June - 7am - 8am

Saturday 4 June - 7am - 8pm

Sunday 5 June - 9am - 6pm

Wickes

Wickes announced that all stores would be operating on different opening hours than usual. You can find out more at their website’s store locator .

Wickes Glasgow

2345 London Road, Glasgow Gait, Kenmuir Street, Glasgow, G32 8XP

This stores opening hours are as follows:

Friday 3 June - 7am - 6pm

Saturday 4 June - 7:30am - 7pm

Sunday 5 June - 9am - 6pm

Homebase

To find the Platinum Jubilee opening times of Homebase stores in and around Birmingham, visit the store locator on the Homebase website.

Homebase Glasgow Pollokshaws

Auldhouse Retail Park, Cogan Street, Glasgow, G43 1AP

This stores opening hours are as follows: