Braehead bowling venue share new look as they are set to open in August
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tenpin, one of the UK’s leading bowling and entertainment providers, is set to reveal a striking new look and feel to its venue in Glasgow this August.
The venue will be given a full makeover of the bar and reception area and will include two karaoke rooms, as well as four additional bowling lanes.
Located on King’s Inch Road, the entertainment centre showcases a thrilling selection of competitive socialising activities, with 26 bowling lanes and two high-tech karaoke rooms for friends and family to enjoy, as well as American pool, and a fantastic arcade with all the latest video games.
Tenpin Glasgow also offers a fully licensed bar, serving an extensive selection of food and drinks including a wide range of delicious cocktails and alcohol-free drinks. Sports-enthusiasts will be able to keep up with a wide range of live matches, with TVs showing Sky Sports and TNT Sports around the clock.
Lyndsey Angus, General Manager at Tenpin Glasgow, King’s Inch Road, said: “We are constantly seeking ways to make our guests’ experiences even more memorable, and this makeover, along with the addition of the extra bowling lanes and karaoke booths will do just that.
“We’ve pulled out all the stops, and we can’t wait to invite friends, families and colleagues alike to experience the wide range of activities we have to offer this August and beyond”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.