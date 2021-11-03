COP26: Protesters to demonstrate outside Kelvingrove Art Gallery & Museum

After a day of protesting in the city centre, campaigners will be demonstrating at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum tonight (Wednesday 3 November).

What’s happening? On Wednesday 3 November, climate activists will protest the large financial institutions as these institutions gather for a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Today is “finance day” at COP26, with global political, policy and business leaders set to discuss the role of money in achieving net zero around the world.

This evening, members of the GFANZ (Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero) will be attending a drinks reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

The campaigners say that the ‘Alliance includes some of the worst fossil fuel offenders, such as J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (the bank with the most significant fossil fuel funding in the world) and Barclays (Europe's worst fossil financier.)’

Activists will highlight this ‘hypocrisy and call out banks for greenwashing their role in COP26.’

Where are the protests taking place? The Stewart Memorial Fountain in Kelvingrove Park from 5pm.

Who are the protesters? Concerned residents from around the world and prominent activists from Rainforest Action Network, Stop the Money Pipeline, Glasgow Actions Team, and many more.