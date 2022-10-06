In an udderly ridiculous turn of events, commuters were in for a wait this morning as rail staff tried to herd a cow off the Milngavie line.

A number of services along the Milngavie line have been delayed due to a cow on the railway line, which has since been moved.

Stops affected by the delay include Hillfoot, Bearsden, Westerton, Anniesland, Hyndland, Partick, Charing Cross, Glasgow Queen Street, High Street, Bellgrove, Duke Street, Alexandra Parade, Barnhill, and Springburn.

Commuters were reminded to make use of the number 15, which will accept train tickets, if they need to commute to the city centre urgently.

The single cow on the Milngavie line that caused the delays to the train services.

Cows can cause serious damage to trains given their massive body weight, and collisions or long-term delays caused by cows can often lead to trains being cancelled.

A Scotrail spokesperson wrote on Twitter:”Services on the Milngavie line are being delayed by a cow on the railway, which has now been remooooved.

