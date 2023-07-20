Everything you need to know ahead of Red Hot Chili Peppers at Hampden Park

It will be the first time that the Los Angeles rock band have played in Glasgow in almost seven years

The final major outdoor concert in Glasgow is to take place this weekend in the Southside of the city as Red Hot Chili Peppers make their return to Glasgow to play at Hampden Park.

They have been all over Europe, Australia, Japan and America on their 2022-23 Global Stadium Tour which kicked-off in Seville last year with them being originally set to perform in Glasgow at Bellahouston Park last July.T he band are only performing two dates in the UK this year with them also appearing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

One concert already in the diary for next year at Hampden Park is Foo Fighters who will be coming back to Glasgow in June 2024 with it being hoped that other gigs will be announced in the coming months.

What do I need for the gig?

All tickets for the show will be Print at Home tickets. Any tickets previously received for the Bellahouston event will not be valid and will be replaced by new Print at Home tickets closer to the event. The latest you’ll receive your tickets to download and print is 2 weeks closer to the event. Only contact your point of purchase if you’ve not received your tickets after this.

What time do doors open and when will Red Hot Chili Peppers start?

Gates at the stadium are to open at 5pm with The Roots and King Princess providing the support. There is a curfew of 11pm at Hampden Park.

Please note, timings for both Gold Circle Early Entry and Standing Early Entry will be communicated directly to customers in the lead up to the event.

Can you buy tickets on the day?

We recommend that you purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. Should there be tickets left for sale these can be purchased on the day at the box office.

Can you take a bag with you?

Only bags under A4 size will be permitted into the park.

What items are prohibited?

Please don’t bring a bag unless it is absolutely essential

No chairs

Professional cameras

Drugs

Flares

Glass or metal/hard plastic bottles (incl perfume/fragrance)

Smoke canisters

Flag poles

Selfie sticks

Umbrellas

Weapons

How regular is public transport to Hampden Park?

Scotrail operates a service between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida which is within walking distance to Hampden. The last train returning to Glasgow Central will be at 23:39.

First Bus will be running shuttle buses to and from Hampden with an express return service operating from the venue into the city post event. Happy Bus are running services from across Scotland to and from Hampden for the show. This service must be pre-booked by clicking here.

There are walking routes and cycle routes and parking to get you to and from Hampden Park.

Can I use cash at Hampden Park?

The event at Hampden Park is a fully cashless event. Contactless / card payments only.

Are all ages allowed at the concert?

Standing – No persons under 14 permitted on the pitch. Persons aged 14 + 15 years old must be accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged 14 + 15 years old).