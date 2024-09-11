Former South-West Glasgow Victorian school building put on the market for £1.25m

The former Bellahouston Academy building was opened in 1876 and was transformed into office space

Even in a city with as rich a Victorian heritage as Glasgow, the architectural merit of some of its more venerable buildings lifts them head and shoulders above the ordinary run of the built environment.

One such is the Bellahouston Business Centre, formerly the august and respected Bellahouston Academy, which is now being showcased in a wide-ranging marketing campaign by DM Hall, one of the UK’s leading firms of Chartered Surveyors.

The classically-symmetrical grey sandstone edifice on the wide avenue of the city’s Paisley Road West is dominated by a dramatic, four-spired clock and bell tower with confident, high-windowed wings featuring crow-step gables running out to its perimeters.

Crafted in an age in which aesthetic considerations carried as much weight as function, the B-listed building boasts a full height atrium, incorporating carved timber roof trusses and stunning full-length skylights which provide excellent natural daylighting.

DM Hall Consultant Graeme Todd, who is leading an intensive national marketing effort, said: “This is a building which reflects the robust confidence of the Victorian age and, while it has been extensively refurbished, upgraded and converted for modern use, it retains a unique architectural elegance.

“It is flooded with light, and wide corridors bounded by cast iron and hardwood balustrades– provide access to a total of 28 fully-equipped office suites on the ground and first floors.

“The property has an existing Class 4 office use. However, our clients believe the subjects offer considerable potential, subject to planning, for a wide variety of uses such as residential accommodation, serviced flats, student accommodation, hostel premises, exhibition or gallery space or a reversion to the historic use of a school or training centre.”

Bellahouston Academy first opened in 1876 as a private school. The site was donated by the Misses Steven of Bellahouston, whose generosity also provided the clocktower, and the building was designed by a Bath Street architect, Robert Balde.

The Academy was initially run as a private venture by Alexander Sim, who was sole shareholder and first rector, and who described it as a “Boy’s High Class School and Ladies’ College”.

In 1962 it was replaced by a new school building in Gower Terrace but continued as an annexe until it was finally closed in 2009. Following acquisition and extensive renovation, it opened as the Business Centre in 2016.

The property – at 423 Paisley Road West, where it has a main vehicular entrance – has a gross internal area of more than 22,000 sq ft and a dedicated enclosed car park with 48 spaces.

It is less than half a mile from Junction 24 of the M8 and within a stone’s throw of one of Scotland’s greatest football stadiums at Ibrox. It is within walking distance of all the attractions of the Riverside complex, including the Science Centre.

The property benefits also from good transport links, being a short walk from Cessnock Underground station and numerous bus services to and from the city which pass along Paisley Road West. Offers in excess of £1,250,000 are invited for the purchase of the heritable interest.

Viewing is strictly through the selling agents and all enquiries should be directed to Graeme Todd or Claire Hutton at the DM Hall Commercial Department, 12 Bothwell Street, Glasgow G2 6LU. T: 0141 332 8615. Viewing is strictly by appointment.